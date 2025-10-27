How Playing Burgess on Chicago P.D. Mirrors Marina Squerciati's Real Life (EXCLUSIVE)

After playing Detective Kim Burgess for 13 seasons and counting on Chicago P.D., you better believe Marina Squerciati shares some characteristics with the Intelligence Unit icon. Squerciati reveals that she can relate to Burgess as she balances the thrills of her career with the whirlwind of raising a little one.

How to Watch Watch Chicago P.D. Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

During her chat with NBC Insider, Squerciati opened up about the newlywed era between Burgess and Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger), admitting that the couple has been together "so long and they've been through so much" that they're not exactly "new" to exploring married life together. As adoptive parents to their teenage girl Makayla (Ramona Edith Williams), Burzek have settled into a domestic groove.

When the couple isn't busting Windy City criminals, they're helping their daughter get ready for school, watching a movie on a weekday night, enjoying a blissful day-to-day that they deserve after their adrenaline-fueled shifts. It's a carefully curated equilibrium that the One Chicago star can certainly connect with.

RELATED: Surprise! Marina Squerciati Welcomed a 2nd Baby in 2024: "The Real Reason I..."

"I just think they're just a normal couple," Squerciati told us. "In a couple of episodes, I'm doing the dishes. And I like that. I'm packing a lunch. That's her vibe. She's also a bada*s and takes down criminals and bad guys and bad girls. But she also has to be home for pickups, so all that stuff is true to my life, as well."

Officer Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) appears in Chicago P.D. Season 13 Episode 3. Photo: Lori Allen/NBC

Marina Squerciati can relate to Mama Bear Burgess: "I'm living it and filming it"

Squerciati reflected on her own journey as a working mom after she and Chicago Fire star Miranda Rae Mayo and Chicago Med icon Jessy Schram visited TODAY to chat about the new seasons of the One Chicago shows.

"What I like about it is that it kind of keeps the show grounded in that they're just two parents trying to get their kids to school," Squerciati said. "And yes, they run into the danger of Chicago life. But also, at the end of the day, who's doing pick up? And I know I can relate to that, because at the end of the day, after 14 hours of shooting, who's doing pick up? Who's getting her to soccer?"

"So I'm living it and filming it," Squerciati added. "And I love that it shows real life and also this heightened reality."

RELATED: Are P.D. Power Couple Burgess and Ruzek Leaving Chicago? (DETAILS)

Officer Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) and Officer Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) appear in Chicago P.D. Season 13 Episode 3. Photo: Lori Allen/NBC

As a mother of two and longtime P.D. star, Squerciati knows better than anyone that adaptability, attention to detail, and thinking on her feet are all advantageous to staying balanced as a working mom. In a 2021 interview with the Chicago Sun-Times, Squerciati chatted about the similarities she shares with Mama Bear Burgess.

"As a working mom myself, it's this constant hustle of trying to do your job while trying to take care of your kid, and earn a living at the same time," she revealed. "Sometimes, I feel like I'm doing everything kind of well — I'm not killing it [laughs]; I'm doing okay."

Watch Chicago P.D. on Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC, or stream episodes the next day on Peacock.