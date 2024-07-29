How Olympic Sailors Are Able to Sail Against the Wind

Olympic sailing, like any other race, is about getting from point A to point B faster than your competitors. In a foot race, that’s a simple matter of running faster than anyone else. In an automobile race, it’s about having a powerful engine, a sleek frame, and making tight turns. On the water, without an engine, winning is about catching the wind better than anyone else.

Unlike those other ground-based races, which each have their own internal power (the runner’s muscles or the car’s engine) sailors can’t control the direction of the wind. To win, they often have to sail sideways with respect to the wind, or even toward it. Here’s how Olympic sailors use ancient sailing methods to move their boats in seemingly impossible directions.

The Secret to Sailing Against the Wind

The simplest form of sailing is going in the direction of the wind. If the wind is coming from directly behind you then it pushes on the sail, which pushes on the boat, and you move forward. That’s great, but it only works if the wind is blowing in the direction you want to go. Most of the time, sailors have to deal with wind that isn’t quite moving in the direction they need. The secret is thinking of a sailboat more like an airplane turned on its side.

Airplanes work by moving air over the wings. The shape of each wing makes the air above it take a longer curved path over the top, which creates an area of low pressure. The difference in air pressure above and below the wing creates lift and the plane flies. When wind hits the sail of a sailboat, the cloth material billows and curves, creating a shape similar to an airplane wing. The air on the outside of the sail has to take a longer path, an area of low pressure develops on the outside face of the sail, and the sailboat experiences lift.

This diagram illustrates how wind flowing over a sail creates an area of low pressure and lift, which moves the boat. Photo: NASA

In an airplane, the lift force pushes the airplane up, but in a sailboat the lift force on the sail pushes it mostly to the side and a little bit forward. That’s where the keel of the boat comes in.

The keel is a long, slender structure that sticks into the water from underneath, and it works like the second wing of our sideways airplane. As water moves over the keel, it creates the same sort of lift forces as the sail, but they are pointing mostly to the opposite side and a little bit forward. The two sideways forces even out and all that’s left is forward motion.

To get an idea of what’s going on, imagine squeezing a wet bar of soap in your hand. The bar is getting pressure from opposing directions, but they all cancel out and the soap shoots through your fingers and across the bathroom. The secret to Olympic sailing, or any sailing really, is angling the sail to apply the right squeeze and control the direction of travel. In that way, they can always get where they’re going, no matter what direction the wind blows.

