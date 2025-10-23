Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

How Old Was Reba McEntire When She Released Her First Album?

For as long as fans can remember, Reba McEntire has been a fixture in the entertainment world. From starring in hit shows like Happy's Place and The Voice to earning the moniker of the Queen of Country, McEntire has proven time and time again that she is a force to be reckoned with.

It all started, however, with an album release that changed everything for the star at a young age.

So, just how old was Ms. Reba when she released her first album?

Read on to find out.

Reba McEntire released her first album in 1977 — how old was she?

Reba McEntire poses for a portrait session in Nashville, Tennessee in circa 1976. Photo: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

In 1977, McEntire released her debut studio album, aptly titled Reba McEntire, when she was just 22 years old. That means McEntire is rapidly approaching her 50th year in the music industry. McEntire's many iconic hairstyles over the years started here with the bouncy red curls that quickly became her signature look.

Her first album, naturally, included her debut single "I Don't Want to Be a One Night Stand," which didn't strongly impact the Billboard country charts. Of course, McEntire soon became a chart-topping powerhouse, with 1982's "Can't Even Get the Blues" (off her fifth album, Unlimited) becoming her first number-one country hit.

Reba McEntire reveals she has been engaged since December 2024

Rex Linn and Reba McEntire at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Peacock Theater on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

During an October People interview, McEntire revealed she and fiancé Rex Linn have been engaged for far longer than fans previously thought. As it turns out, the big moment took place back on Christmas Eve in 2024.

"We got engaged December the 24th, Christmas Eve at Leiper's Fork [in Tennessee]," McEntire explained. "So we got engaged then, we were going to make the announcement when we got back to L.A. in January, and the fires happened. It wasn't appropriate."

McEntire previously told E! News she was open to marriage if Linn really wanted it. "I've been married twice. After the second one dissolved, I don't have much faith in being bound by a piece of paper or a ring," she said. "I'm truly committed to Rex, so if that's something he feels totally strong about, that's fine with me. He's never been married before. So if he wants to experience that, I'm OK with that."