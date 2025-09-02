For as long as fans can remember, Mariska Hargitay has been synonymous with her work as Captain Olivia Benson on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

The upcoming season, premiering Thursday, September 25 at 9/8c on NBC, will mark Hargitay's 27th year on the prime time powerhouse. Through the years, she's garnered several Emmy nominations and adoration from fans for her nuanced portrayal of Benson. Now that we're in Season 27, she's a total pro — but at one point, Hargitay was an SVU newbie, and the character of Benson was in its infancy.



How old was Mariska Hargitay when she started SVU?

Detective Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni), Captain Donald Cragen (Dann Florek), and Detective Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 1. Photo: Chris Haston/NBC

Hargitay was 35 years old when she suited up as Benson for the very first time.

From the moment she introduced herself with a simple yet iconic line in the series' first episode, Hargitay has been an integral and influential part of SVU — a fact that's not lost on the now 61-year-old star.

"It's so beautiful to have the privilege to actually watch the evolution," Hargitay told TODAY in 2024 while looking back on her many years of playing Benson. "As I see it and look back, Olivia Benson is sort of a perfect feminist story because we actually see this woman grow into her power."

Mariska Hargitay opens up to Willie Geist about Olivia Benson's longevity

Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) in Law & Order Season 24, Episode 19. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

During a conversation on Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist in January 2025, Hargitay took a deep dive into her character's history and reflected on what a journey it has been. Willie Geist posed a simple question to the star: How does she feel about Benson's incredible impact over the years?

"It feels like running a marathon," she said. "And when you're in it, all you see is this much ahead of you. I've been so busy, so challenged, and it requires so much of me, that all I could do is be on the treadmill of trying to keep up."

Hargitay said she calls the parallels between her career and Benson's on-screen evolution the "perfect feminist story."

"I've always described it as the perfect feminist story," Hargitay explained. "There's these stepping stones of growth and integration and owning something. It's been such a beautiful evolution — such a beautiful journey."