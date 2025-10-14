Snoop Dogg Has a Profound Philosophy About Aging: "Treat Yourself Like..."

"So every precious day you here to actually live another day, you should make the most of it," Snoop says.

Snoop Dogg makes a hilarious reference to his age on The Voice's October 14 episode, saying at one point during a Battle, "I’m just looking at how young you ladies are. I remember when I was 26 and 20, and that was a long time ago; dinosaurs were walking around. But just knowing how bright your future is from this performance alone, whether or not you make it, you’ve already made it. Because you’re inside of our homes two times, and the whole world will be watching and seeing a great performance from both of you ladies. Excellent advice — peppered with a delightfully cheesy aging "dinosaur" reference. In case you're wondering, Snoop is only 53 years old technically, turning 54 on October 20.

How to Watch Watch The Voice Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

Snoop Dogg, a.k.a Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., was born October 20, 1971. And he has a "fine wine" mentality when it comes to aging. "You got to treat yourself like fine wine. They say fine wine, it gets better over time," Snoop told People when he turned the big 5-0. "You got to look at it as you get older, you get wiser, and how to treat yourself, treat others. You learn what life is about. So every precious day you here to actually live another day, you should make the most of it. That's what I focus on the most — trying to be the best version of me every day."

Snoop Dogg couldn't believe how young Niall Horan is

Snoop Dogg and Niall Horan appear on The Voice Season 28. Photo: Art Streiber/NBC

Between Blind Auditions on The Voice Season 28 fellow Coach Niall Horan asked Snoop about his kids, and Snoop mentioned that all four of them (Corde, Cordell, Julian and Cori) are grown, with the eldest, Corde, being 31. Horan replied that he, too, is 31, having been born in 1993. "For real?" asked a flabbergasted Snoop Dogg, who added that his first album came out in '93.

RELATED: Snoop Dogg's T & S Necklaces on The Voice Have a Sweet Meaning (PHOTO)

Snoop Dogg is headed to the 2026 Winter Olympics

Snoop Dogg appears on The Voice Season 28. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Snoop is headed to Milan next February to provide his singularly unique coverage for NBC Sports during the 2026 Winter Olympics.

“I am excited to be back with my main man Mike Tirico for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan Cortina,” said Snoop in a statement. “The D O double G will be on the scene, and I am looking forward to celebrating with the athletes and their families. The Olympics is the biggest stage in the world and, as everyone knows, I’m all about sports, bringing people together, and unifying while bringing the fun. I'll be bringing my puffy jackets, snow pants, goggles, skates (and will definitely be iced out).”

RELATED: Snoop Dogg Says Grandparents Should "Keep Bending the Rules" For a Very Sweet Reason

In the meantime, you can catch Snoop twice a week on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC's The Voice. He will also host Snoop Dogg's New Year’s Eve on NBC, broadcast live from Miami on December 31.