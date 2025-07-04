Lenny Kravitz’s Secret to Feeling His Best at 61: “I’ve Inherited…”

At 61, Lenny Kravitz is looking and feeling better than ever. The rock star continues to perform high-energy shows and incredible guitar riffs to massive crowds, including during the upcoming Macy's 4th of July Fireworks special. But what's his key to happiness, both physically and mentally?

How to Watch Watch Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular on Friday, July 4 at 8/7c on NBC and streaming on Peacock.

For starters, Kravitz embraces the "secret" that few wish to admit: Some people are just biologically blessed.

Read more, below:

How old is Lenny Kravitz? Lenny Kravitz is 61 years old. “My grandfather lived up into his 90s, and he had a thirst for life, for learning, for growing, and I think I’ve inherited that from him,” he told Vogue in 2020. “With the genes that I have from my parents and my grandparents, we don’t seem to visibly age like one might think, so all of those things together—with, of course, taking care of yourself, putting the right things in your body, and taking care of your mind and spirit—have contributed to aging just being about experiencing and living, not about falling apart.”

A few tools Kravitz uses to boost his energy: gardening, cooking meals at home, and ginger shots.

He also gets in a session with his trainer whenever he has a moment, and if that means he can't change out of his street clothes, well, so be it. As he revealed to The Guardian in 2024, he'll do bench presses in leather pants if need be. "I went to the gym and I did a 90-minute workout at 2 a.m.. I don’t want to be in the gym at 2 a.m., but I know that I must...it’s part of my discipline," the "American Woman" singer explained.

See Lenny Kravitz perform during the Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks special

Kravitz will get a workout (of sorts) in when he performs at the Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks special, which airs from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET on NBC this Friday. Simply find your local NBC channel to watch. The broadcast will also simulcast live on Peacock. If you miss the live broadcast, you'll have another chance to watch the magical firework display when an encore presentation airs at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.

Lenny Kravitz performs onstage at Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2025 at Dolby Live at Park MGM, Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Brian Friedman/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Ariana DeBose is the evening's host, and before the night sky lights up, stars like Kravitz, Jonas Brothers, Eric Church, Ava Max, Keke Palmer, and Trisha Yearwood will perform. During the actual fireworks display, viewers will hear a 25-minute musical score produced by Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson and James Poyser. DeBose will also sing live.

RELATED: Yes, Lenny Kravitz and Al Roker Are Related—Here's How

RELATED: How Al Roker Maintains His 100-Pound Weight Loss at 70: "My Mantra Is..."

“Year after year, this telecast continues to inspire and awe, lighting up the New York skyline — this time with a stunning fireworks display near the iconic Brooklyn Bridge,” Jen Neal, Executive Vice President of Live Events and Specials of NBCU Entertainment, said. “It’s the kind of unforgettable national live event that brings us together as a country while showcasing the power and uniqueness of both our NBC and Peacock brands.”