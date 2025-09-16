How Often Does Love Island Games Come On? The Schedule Explained

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

Find out when to tune in to the competition series, streaming nearly everyday of the week on Peacock this fall.

Welcome back to the Villa! Fans of Fiji fun don't have to wait long for more Love Island shenanigans. After the whirlwind that was Season 7 of Love Island USA, we know you're hungry for more, so get ready to get obsessed with Season 2 of Love Island Games.

In case you missed the first season, Love Island Games takes the basic components of Love Island — making up, breaking up, and fan voting — and adds a bit of playground fun. Think basic team sports and challenges. Plus, the players aren't newcomers to the scene, they're veterans of previous iterations of Love Island (USA, UK, Australia, Netherlands) looking for a second chance at love. Like the main show, the second season will be hosted by the one and only Ariana Madix.

The fun and drama start with a two-hour premiere on Tuesday, September 16, and if you want to plan your viewing parties now, grab your iCal, because we have the schedule right here.

Here is when to watch Love Island Games Season 2

Just like Love Island USA, Love Island Games airs "every day but hump day," meaning every day except for Wednesday. Every Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, you can stream a brand-new episode of Love Island Games on Peacock at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET.

However, just for premiere week, there will be a Wednesday episode, which means you should check Peacock on Wednesday, September 17.

On Saturdays, Maura Higgins hosts Love Island Aftersun, a weekly recap talkshow with players and guests to break down the drama and behind-the-scenes action, which also drops at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET.

And yes, the cast has been revealed! If you're a seasoned Love Island viewer, you know new bombshells can show up anytime, so consider these players just a starting point, but take a look now and familiarize yourself with everyone before the season starts so you'll be ready to vote when the time comes. Here's the cast list and here's how to vote!

See more Maura on The Traitors

Season 4 of Peacock's hit reality survival-of-the-cleverest game show The Traitors doesn't have a premiere date yet, but when it returns, you'll definitely spot a familiar face, because Love Island's own Maura Higgins is among the 23 Faithfuls and Traitors vying for that quarter-million-dollar prize! Here's a full list of the cast.