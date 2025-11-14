EXCLUSIVE: How Bob Odenkirk's Parenting Influenced Nobody 2 (Streaming Now on Peacock)

Who knew that one of the most sneakily heartfelt movies of 2025 would be the suburban assassin sequel Nobody 2 (now streaming on Peacock)?

Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk first entered the action-hero genre playing Hutch Mansell, the former assassin who turned his back on being a killer-for-hire to become a middle class husband and dad in Nobody (2021). In that film, Hutch's old life caught up with him, so he was forced to revive his one-man wrecking ball persona to fight Russian mobsters and save his family.

Nobody 2 takes place a few years later; Hutch still owes The Barber (Colin Salmon) about $30 million in assassin gigs, which are slowly paying off the debts incurred by his obliteration of that Russian mob. Tired and seeking some quality summer vacation time with his family, Hutch gets some approved PTO and assembles his wife Becca (Connie Nielson), two kids, Brady (Gage Munroe) and Sammy (Paisley Cadorath), and grandpa (Christopher Lloyd) for a nostalgic road trip to Wild Bill’s Majestic Midway and Waterpark.

Nobody 2 features a story by Derek Kolstad (John Wick) and is helmed by Timo Tjahjanto (The Night Comes for Us), a renowned Indonesia horror/action director. This sequel is quite the departure for Tjahjanto, who is known for gritty storytelling. But ahead of the film's August 15 theatrical release, he shared with NBC Insider that working with Odenkirk gifted him the opportunity to tell a slightly lighter tale about the bittersweet joys of fatherhood.

Why Nobody 2 director Timo Tjahjanto was touched by Bob Odenkirk's performance

During the filming of Nobody 2, Tjahjanto said they worked from a screenplay by Kolstad and Aaron Rabin, but Odenkirk also added a lot to the final script that came from his own experiences as a father.

"Bob is such a great writer," Tjahjanto said with admiration. "And being a dad himself and being such a huge family man, by the way, it reflects on his script. One of the things that Bob always tells me is, 'Timo, there's something sad about not spending too much time with your kids and then seeing them growing up, becoming a different person by the time you catch up with them again.' And that hits me on a very personal level. The idea stems from him wanting to give that vacation to his kids. He knows that if he doesn't do this, something is drifting away and it becomes irreversible."

Tjahjanto said he was really taken by how much emotion Odenkirk put into the family bonding scenes, which revealed new facets of Hutch to his family and the audience.

"If you watch the film, one of the earlier scenes is him giving a heartfelt speech about making memories, and I think that's definitely something that comes out from his heart," the director observed. "I really, actually felt touched when he gave that performance just because you see that line where the real Bob Odenkirk and Hutch Mansell just become fused in this one character.

"And again, that's really essentially the heart of it all, a man who's struggling to keep the balance of a family life while also being this ex-assassin who still can't let go of his old ways," Tjahjanto continued. "In that sense, me and Bob are very much in line. We understand that the action can only be as great as the character development. We have to understand what [makes] Hutch Mansell tick, but what also makes him a flawed human being."

Making the crazy ending of Nobody 2 about family... and firepower

**SPOILER WARNING: Spoilers below for the end of Nobody 2!**

While hoping to give his family a taste of the good memories he experienced during his own childhood vacations, Hutch gets embroiled in more organized crime shenanigans. The Mansell family accidentally riles up the local corrupt Sheriff Abel (Colin Hanks) and ignites a new mob war in the heartland after Hutch kind of blows up the town's underground supply chain. He incurs the wrath of Lendina (Sharon Stone), who runs the criminal enterprise, and she travels to Wild Bill’s Majestic Midway and Waterpark to wipe out all of the Mansells.

Tjahjanto said the huge, complicated climax at the broken down theme park between the Mansell clan and Landina and her throngs of paid goons is the set piece he's most proud of in the whole film.

"What we want to know is how Hutch is not invincible?" Tjahjanto said. "So, when Landina comes to him with her two trusted bodyguards, we get to see Hutch getting his [butt] kicked. and there's actually somebody more dangerous than himself, you know?"

Showing Hutch is not impervious to death and vulnerability allowed Tjahjanto to create a series of events that puts Hutch in real jeopardy, so he can be saved by those who believe in him.

"To have Becca Mansell coming to save the day and the great John Ortiz as Wyatt to help him, it speaks a lot to a hero who allows other characters to choose to help him. He's not a one-man army," the director said of Hutch's wife and enemy-turned-ally, who show up for him in the end.

"I think that underwater shot, where we see Becca giving him the kiss of life, I think it's important," Tjahjanto pointed out. "It's not necessarily making Hutch weak, but it's giving him a complete story. He's a family man first, not a killer first, so that's the key.

"And I'm proud that it seems like people accepted this is the heart of it," Tjahjanto continued. "It's actually a telling of a character as a whole, especially when you see him smiling towards the end when he sees that [family] slide show. I think that's very earnest and very, very much earned."

