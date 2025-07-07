Michael Bublé Will "Never Forget" This Handy Lesson His Dad Taught Him as a Kid

Long before Michael Bublé was a two-time winning Coach on The Voice, his father taught him a simple lesson that became what the award-winning singer called his "first foray into music."

As a kid growing up in Canada, fostering a love of hockey that would one day lead him to install his own ice rink in his basement, Bublé also discovered he could sing. Now a father himself to his four children — sons Noah and Elias, as well as daughters Vida and Cielo — with his wife Luisana Lopilato, Bublé has reflected on how his parents, Lewis and Amber Bublé, have supported him from the very beginning. Even if Mom and Dad were simply trying to help him remember his address as a little kid.

Michael Bublé's dad Lewis taught him to memorize his childhood address by singing it

In Bublé's 2011 book Onstage, Offstage, the singer recalled a pivotal moment in his childhood that made him realize his musical talent.

“It all began when I was a little kid, when I learned my family’s address," he wrote in an excerpt of his book shared with TODAY. "My father taught me to sing it, because he knew that by singing it, I’d remember it. I’ll never forget the little tune I composed to sing those four numbers and the name of the quiet street where I grew up in Burnaby, British Columbia. That little song was my first foray into music, and it came to me as naturally as shooting a hockey puck.”

Bublé also gave credit to both of his grandfathers for teaching him about music legends. "My maternal grandfather, Mitch Santaga, was responsible for introducing me to the old American standards, usually sung by Italian immigrants like my own family — crooners like Tony Bennett, Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin," he wrote in his book, adding that his "Grandpa Mitch loved those old singers, and he taught me to love them, too."

And he clearly took note. Not only has Bublé flawlessly covered a Frank Sinatra classic on The Voice, he's also proven that he can do spot-on singing impressions of Elvis, Dean Martin, and more of his icons.

Michael Bublé's dad is his biggest fan, and has the office to prove it

With five Grammy Awards under his cap, back-to-back wins on The Voice, and countless hit songs and collaborations, Bublé's dad has plenty of reasons to be proud of his son. And in a hilarious 2023 TikTok, Bublé gave fans a peek inside his dad's office to show just how deep his fandom goes.

"My dad's office is lit," text over the TikTok reads as Bublé walks around the room looking Lewis Bublé's walls, which are covered with photos of his son, framed records, and more. "My dad may or may not be a hoarder," Bublé jokingly captioned the video.

Bublé certainly doesn't hide his love for his father, often gushing about him on social media. In a 2023 Instagram post for Father's Day, for instance, he shared several photos of them together with a heartfelt caption.

"This man tells the same corny jokes every day. Makes safe and boring decisions when it comes to his family, and has the diet of a 12-year-old boy. He's got a nerdy laugh and pronounces certain words in really weird ways," he wrote. "And I couldn't be happier that I'm becoming more and more like him every day. He's my hero."