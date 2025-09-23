How Many Times Have Reba, Snoop, Niall, & Bublé Each Won The Voice?

The Voice Season 28 is officially underway, and there's a lot to be excited about. From the A-list lineup of Coaches (Reba McEntire, Michael Bublé, Niall Horan, and Snoop Dogg) to the exciting new rule changes (including the Carson Callback card), there's a fresh energy to this season that's palpable.

That energy is absolutely invigorating our Coaches, who are all gunning for a win. It's hard to say which Coach has the advantage; after all, we've seen both red chair first-timers and veterans take home the prize. Sometimes, beginner's luck is your secret weapon. Other times, years of observing the competition gives you the edge. Our four Coaches have varied experiences on The Voice, and they each bring something different to the game that could help them win.

But let's get down to brass tax: How many times has each Season 28 Coach won The Voice? We break down the numbers, below:

How many times has Michael Bublé won The Voice?

Michael Bublé appears on The Voice Season 28. Photo: Art Streiber/NBC

Bublé is two-for-two on The Voice. He's been a Coach for two seasons and won both of them — back to back, no less. He first secured victory in Season 26 with Sofronio Vasquez, then again in Season 27 with Adam David. Could he snag a three-peat?

How many times has Reba McEntire won The Voice?

Reba McEntire appears on The Voice Season 28. Photo: Art Streiber/NBC

McEntire won The Voice in Season 25 with Artist Asher HaVon. She's looking to add a second trophy to her shelf.

"I can't be a mean judge," McEntire told Newsweek about her Coach style. "...Every day that we're working on The Voice, I'm learning more from [the Coaches] how to let [Artists] down easy if they don't get picked up...Like if none of the Coaches turn around, they're going home immediately. And so it's good just to say, 'If you want to come back again, try it again next season, maybe a song that suits you, one that you're really comfortable with and that really shows your talent,' give them advice and encourage them to come back."

"I'm really having a wonderful time," she added about being on the show. "[The Voice] is a well-oiled machine, so getting in at this time is marvelous. Everybody knows the game plan, from the crew, the producers. Everybody on the show is so nice, so sweet, and have been so helpful. I'm loving it."

How many times has Niall Horan won The Voice?

Niall Horan appears on The Voice Season 28. Photo: Art Streiber/NBC

Horan is in the same position as Bublé: two seasons under his belt (Seasons 23 and 24), with two wins (Gina Miles and Huntley, respectively).

"[Horan] definitely helped me find out what my brand is, and also, where my brand can branch off to," Huntley told NBC Insider. "I definitely want to stay true to my rock and roll roots. But I've shown that I can also jump into the mainstream with records like 'Way Down We Go,' 'Daylight,' and also 'Another Love.' This man knows how to pick songs, I'll tell you that."

How many times has Snoop Dogg won The Voice?

Snoop Dogg appears on The Voice Season 28. Photo: Art Streiber/NBC

Snoop Dogg is the only Coach for The Voice Season 28 who has not secured a win, but don't underestimate him. Snoop's got the power of the "Gangsta Holy Ghost" on his side, and with that, you can do just about anything.

"Well, if you know anything about me, you know I love all forms of music," Snoop said on The Tonight Show about joining The Voice as a Coach. "So this is a great opportunity for me to show that I really understand music, and to be a real Coach and to really give direction to some of these Artists that could be, you know, today's next big thing."