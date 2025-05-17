How Many Times Has Scarlett Johansson Hosted SNL?

Scarlett Johansson Thinks the Season Finale Will Be Bigger Than the SNL50 Anniversary Special

The Jurassic World Rebirth star sets a record when she hosts the Season 50 finale on May 17.

Scarlett Johansson is no stranger to Saturday Night Live.

Sure, her husband works there, but that's just a perk. Back in January 2006, long before Colin Jost began doing Weekend Update, Johansson hosted for the first time with Musical Guest Death Cab for Cutie.

It was Season 31. Amy Poehler and Tina Fey anchored Update, though it was the final season for Fey, Rachel Dratch, Chris Parnell, Finesse Mitchell, and Horatio Sanz. It was the debut season for Andy Samberg, Bill Hader and Kristen Wiig, and the first season of Digital Shorts. It was also Jost's first season as a writer, and Seth Meyers was promoted to co-head writer starting with Johansson's episode, meaning her time with SNL has spanned multiple eras, beginning to end.

Scarlett Johansson as The Black Widow during the "Black Widow Trailer" skit on May 2, 2015 in Saturday Night Live Season 40, Episode 19. Photo: Dana Edelson/NBC

How many times has Johansson hosted SNL?

Now, with the Season 50 finale, she is the most frequent female Host in the show's history with seven episodes. Fey and Drew Barrymore have both hosted six times. Alec Baldwin has hosted 17 times, but Johansson can totally catch up.

Revisit all of her previous episodes below!

Season 31, Episode 10: January 14, 2006

Musical Guest: Death Cab for Cutie

Watch this sketch: Chandeliers

Fred Armisen and Rachel Dratch played Mike and Toni, a chandelier-selling married couple, while Johansson played their daughter Lexi. "Look at this one, look at that one, look, are you kidding me?" she said, pointing to chandeliers. "Imagine walking in your house and seeing this one, or that one, or this one."

You gotta get a chandelier!

Season 31, Episode 18: April 21 2007

Musical Guest: Björk

Watch this sketch: Mike's Marbleopolis

Armisen returned as Mike, now selling marble columns without wife Toni (Dratch left at the end of the last season). Johansson once again played Lexi.

"Look at these columns! Look at this one, look at that one. Can you believe it? You could stick these things everywhere," she yelled. "People are gonna look at your house and go, who lives there? The pope? What is that? The Playboy Mansion?"

Johansson also made a cameo as Lexi during Season 36, Episode 2, selling fountains.

Season 36, Episode 6: November 13, 2010

Musical Guest: Arcade Fire

Watch this sketch: Mike's Busteria

This time, Mike and Lexi are selling ceramic busts!

Season 40, Episode 19: May 2, 2015

Musical Guest: Wiz Khalifa

Watch this sketch: Black Widow Trailer

In the absence of a Mike and Lexi sketch, SNL turned to Johansson's varied film career for inspiration. This pre-taped trailer turned Black Widow into the star of a romcom in which she falls in love with Ultron and the Hulk. Only one of those things actually happened in the Avengers movies.

Season 42, Episode 16: March 11, 2017

Musical Guest: Lorde

Watch this sketch: Shud the Mermaid

Johansson is famously very beautiful, and you think she'd make a very beautiful mermaid. SNL went a different direction, casting her as Kunk, the best friend of Shud (Kate McKinnon). Shud is 15% maiden and 85% blob fish, and her BFF Kunk is 8% woman and 92% angler fish. They have a curious way of trying to convince a stranded sailor (Mikey Day) to choose them for marriage, and they've been living in our nightmares for eight years now.

Season 45, Episode 9: December 14, 2019

Musical Guest: Niall Horan

Watch this sketch: Monologue

Johansson went all out with her sixth monologue, a vaguely holiday-themed joke fest featuring the entire cast and several complicated bits in which various cast members turn to dust, a la Avengers: Infinity War. She gets in several good digs at Jost, and Pete Davidson gets to steal the show.