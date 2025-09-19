Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

The host of Season 51's premiere has a history with the show that dates back to 2020 — and his sketch work even landed him a part in Happy Gilmore 2.

How Many Times Has Bad Bunny Been on SNL? The Premiere Host Is a Friend to the Show

We can't complain about a summer bookended by Bad Bunny on Saturday Night Live.

How to Watch Watch the Season 51 premiere of Saturday Night Live on Saturday, October 4 at 11:30/10:30c on NBC and Peacock.

Five months after the Puerto Rican singer, rapper, and actor performed as SNL Musical Guest for his third time on Scarlett Johansson's Season 50 finale, he's hosting the Season 51 premiere with Musical Guest Doja Cat.

Born Benito Martinez Ocasio, Bad Bunny is primarily known as a Grammy-winning musician — but his acting resume grew substantially in 2025. In addition to appearing in the Austin Butler film Caught Stealing, he had a role in Happy Gilmore 2. As Adam Sandler told Seth Meyers during a July Late Night visit, he was inspired to cast Bad Bunny after seeing his sketch work on SNL.

Bad Bunny has appeared on SNL four times, soon to be five, and even played a significant role in the two biggest SNL50 anniversary events. He'd already been in several sketches by the time he made his hosting debut, because Tina Fey and Amy Poehler were right when they answered his "Audience Q&A" query during the anniversary special: Bad Bunny is "legit funny."

Look back at a timeline of Bad Bunny's history of sketches on SNL below.

How many times has Bad Bunny hosted SNL? Twice, counting the upcoming October 4 premiere. He has been Musical Guest three times, including his Season 49 double-duty episode (watch the sketches here). His 2023 hosting debut welcomed cameos from Pedro Pascal, whose "Protective Mom" character shared a scene with "Tia" Bad Bunny and Mick Jagger. Lady Gaga even showed up to introduce his first performance, and one sketch, "The Age of Discovery," was entirely performed in his native Spanish. He first took the stage as Musical Guest in Season 46 with Host Regé-Jean Page, back in February 2021. He appeared in two sketches that night. He popped up in two more during Season 50's finale, including "Couples at the Bar" and the Please Don't Destroy video "First Class." But he'd already cameoed in a sketch before all of that.​​

Bad Bunny as Tia and Pedro Pascal as Mama during the "Protective Mom 2" sketch Saturday Night Live Season 49 Episode 1846 on Saturday, October 21, 2023. Photo: Will Heath/NBC

2020: Bad Bunny's first sketch cameo was on an SNL at Home

In the April 25, 2020 episode, which the cast filmed remotely during quarantine, Bad Bunny made an appearance in "Big Papi's Cooking Show." Kenan Thompson played former baseball player David "Big Papi" Ortiz, while Bad Bunny played Ortiz's Puerto Rican cousin "Big Bunny." He sold "big ass pots" and sweatpants, perfect for wearing on Zoom.

Watch "Big Papi Cooking Show" here.

2021: He was a singing plant in Ego Nwodim's "Loco" sketch

During the Regé-Jean Page episode, Bad Bunny appeared in Ego Nwodim's "Loco" music video. The "Nuevayol" singer played a singing plant who explained to Nwodim that she was "mentally, mentally, mentally ill" after months of pandemic quarantining.

He also appeared as a zesty sailor in Page's "Sea Shanty" sketch.

As Musical Guest, he performed "La Noche de Anoche" with Spanish singer Rosalia, and "Te Deseo Lo Mejor."

Watch the "Loco" music video here.

2023: SNL Host Bad Bunny played Shrek and Pedro Pascal's hermana

Bad Bunny is Shrek, at least according to his first Please Don't Destroy sketch. He showed up to the PDD office fully dressed as the green ogre, eventually getting Ben Marshall to dress as Puss in Boots, Martin Herlihy as Donkey, and John Higgins as...Michael Jackson. You'd do it too, if Bad Bunny asked!

Host Bad Bunny as Shrek, Martin Herlihy as Donkey, John Higgins as Michael Jackson, and Ben Marshall as Puss in Boots during the “PDD: Benito’s Script” sketch on Saturday Night Live Episode 1846, Saturday, October 21, 2023. Photo: Caro Scarimbolo/NBC

The rapper also played protective tía in a sequel to Pedro Pascal's "Protective Mom" sketch, in which cast member Marcello Hernández played a guy bringing his girlfriend home to meet his family. Bad Bunny played the sister of Pascal's character.

As Musical Guest, Bad Bunny performed two tracks from his 2023 studio album Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana, "Un Preview" and "Monaco."

2025: Bad Bunny played Pedro Pascal's sibling a second time for SNL50

Not only did Bad Bunny perform "Baile Inolvidible" and his DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS title track during SNL50: Homecoming Concert, he also played a part in the Lonely Island homage montage.

Bad Bunny performs on SNL50: The Homecoming Concert on Friday, February 14, 2025. Photo: Todd Owyoung/Peacock via Getty Images

Two days later on SNL50: The Anniversary Special, he had a surprise cameo in "Domingo: Vow Renewal" as Santiago, "the hot brother" of Domingo (Hernández) and Rinaldo (Pascal).

Pedro Pascal, Marcello Hernandez, Bad Bunny, and Molly Shannon during the “Domingo: Vow Renewal” sketch on SNL50: The Anniversary Show on February 16, 2025. Photo: Theo Wargo/NBC

...Which brings us full circle to May 2025, when he appeared in two sketches with Scarlett Johansson and performed "NUEVAYoL" and "Perfumito Nuevo."

How to watch Bad Bunny host the Season 51 SNL premiere

Watch Bad Bunny hit the Studio 8H stage during Saturday Night Live's premiere, live on NBC and Peacock at 11:30 pm ET and 8:30 pm PT. The episode's available to stream on Peacock the next day.