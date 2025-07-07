So, Exactly How Many Seasons Are There of Love Island? (DETAILS)

Iain Stirling has said he feels like he's "got this dream job in telly" as Love Island's longtime narrator.

Whether you're a new fan of Love Island USA or have watched every season of the reality franchise since it began, the Islanders and all the drama inside the villa always manage to dominate our summer conversations.

Which Love Island couple are you voting for this week? Oh, you also recognize Season 6's Ace Greene from TikTok? And have you seen that new sauna in the villa? Fortunately, there's no shortage of Love Island content to watch to keep you occupied all year long. In fact, there are multiple seasons and spin-offs available to stream on Peacock right now. Read on for all the details you need to know about all of Love Island's seasons in the U.S., the U.K., and beyond.

How many seasons of Love Island are there? Lots. As of Summer 2025, there are seven seasons of Love Island USA. The first season of the American version of the reality dating show premiered in 2019. The original Love Island originated in the U.K. and the franchise has since made its mark around the world. The series originally began as Celebrity Love Island in 2005 and returned to screens in 2015 as Love Island. Currently, there are 12 seasons of the U.K.'s Love Island. Beyond the U.K. and American versions, Love Island has also aired seasons in over a dozen countries including Australia, Germany, Finland, France, Canada, Greece, Denmark, and more. The franchise has also inspired multiple spin-offs including Peacock's Love Island Games and Love Island: Beyond the Villa.

Ariana Madix and islanders around the fire pit on Love Island USA Season 7 Episode 22. Photo: Peacock

Iain Stirling has been the voice of Love Island for years

Whenever a new episode of Love Island begins, you can count on hearing the familiar voice of Iain Stirling and his iconic one-liners. In an interview with TODAY, the Scottish stand-up comedian and writer said he "wasn’t a reality TV fan" before he first landed the gig in 2015, but soon "fell in love with it."

"I feel like I’ve got this dream job in telly," Stirling told TODAY in 2024. "The American one has just injected this whole new excitement into it. If you’re lucky, you can be part of something that becomes a cultural phenomenon. In the U.K., Love Island Series 3 or 4 became this thing where, like, the World Cup was on, but the pub would have Love Island on in the corner. It became this cultural thing that everyone knew."

Stirling went on to describe Love Island USA Season 6, specifically, as a "water cooler moment" that had people hooked. "To be part of that again, especially now that I’m older and a lot more grateful for stuff, I’m like, 'It’s incredible,'" he said.

Making her hosting debut in Season 6 of Love Island USA, Ariana Madix has long been a fan of the show, famously talking about her obsession with what's going down in the villa on Vanderpump Rules. In an interview with the Associated Press, Madix said hosting Love Island "does not feel like work at all."

"It feels to me like a study in sociology or something," she added about what she loves about the long-running series. "Aside from the big dramatic moments that you see, I’m also fascinated by just the mundane day-to-day conversations and the little moments that they have as well and conversations. I feel like it’s a culture study. A group of people are in a fishbowl, and I’m just watching them interact and fall in love and fall out of love."

Ariana Madix in Love Island USA Season 7. Photo: Ben Symons/Peacock

