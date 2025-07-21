How Many People Did Hurricane Ian Kill and What Category Storm Was It?

Hurricane Ian ranks among the most lethal and destructive storms to strike the United States in recent history. It left a devastating impact in terms of human casualties, financial losses, and sheer storm strength.

When Ian made landfall in southwest Florida on September 28, 2022, area residents struggled to stay alive amid catastrophic surges, violent winds, and historic flooding.

Read on to find out how many casualties there were in Hurricane Ian, the economic impact, and what category storm Ian hit different areas as.

How many people did Hurricane Ian kill? Ian was one of the deadliest hurricanes to hit the United States in the past two decades, NBC News reported in the aftermath of the storm. The hurricane was responsible for at least 156 fatalities in the U.S., according to the National Hurricane Center, a division of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). Of those deaths, 66 were directly attributed to the storm including surges, freshwater flooding and wind — every one of those deaths in Florida, according to the NOAA. The remaining 90 deaths were deemed indirect, linked to situations including the lack of access to immediate medical care, accidents that occurred during power outages, car accidents related to the storm, accidents that occurred during hurricane prep or clean-up, and carbon monoxide poisoning. Of those indirect casualties, 84 occurred in Florida, five in North Carolina, and one in Virginia. Cuba also reported five deaths. Beyond the immediate death toll, thousands were injured or displaced.

What was the economic toll of Hurricane Ian? The financial cost of Hurricane Ian was staggering. Total damage was estimated to cost more than $112 billion, according to the NOAA. The figure makes it the costliest hurricane in Florida’s history and the third most expensive in U.S. history. It is surpassed only by Katrina in 2005 ($201 billion) and Harvey in 2017 ($160 billion), according to NOAA stats. The damage from Ian spanned across residential homes, infrastructure, businesses, and agricultural sectors. Coastal communities such as Fort Myers and Sanibel were particularly hard hit, requiring rebuilding efforts that are still ongoing.

Meteorologically, Hurricane Ian was extremely powerful and complex. The storm intensified before landfall and maintained high wind speeds that toppled power lines, uprooted trees and flattened buildings. The Survival Mode docuseries captures such catastrophic events as the storm raged.

What category storm was Hurricane Ian? Hurricane Ian made landfall in Cuba as a Category 3 storm on September 27, 2022, according to the NOAA. As the storm bore down on the U.S., it escalated before slamming down near Cayo Costa, a barrier island near Fort Myers, as a high-end Category 4 storm with sustained winds of 150 mph on September 28. Ian made its final landfall on September 30, as a Category 1 hurricane in South Carolina.

Hurricane Ian stands as a grim reminder of the power of modern tropical cyclones. With its lethal mix of wind, surge, and flooding, Ian was a wakeup call about what it takes to be prepared — and to recover.