How Many Languages Does Michael Bublé Speak?

Michael Bublé is a man of many talents. He's won everything from Grammys to multiple seasons of The Voice. He's also bilingual. Seriously, is there anything this guy can't do?

Voice fans may have noticed Bublé speaking more than one language on episodes this season, which begs the obvious question: Just how many languages does the 45-year-old father of four speak, anyway?

Here's your answer: Bublé speaks two languages, English and Spanish.

Bublé learned to speak Spanish because of his wife, Argentinian actress and model Luisana Lopilato. The story of how Bublé and Lopilato first met sheds light on why he felt compelled to learn Spanish. Read more details, below:

Meeting Luisiana Lopilato made Michael Bublé want to learn Spanish

Luisana Lopilato and Michael Buble arrive at the Platino Awards ceremony for Ibero-American Cinema at the Xcaret hotel in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, on April 20, 2024. Photo: CARL DE SOUZA / AFP

Bublé first met his future wife in 2008 — and during a 2012 interview with Ireland's RTÉ One, he peeled back the curtain on that life-changing moment.

"I was doing a show in Buenos Aires. I saw her across a room when my security were throwing me in a van," Bublé recalled. "I was actually really bummed… My grandfather was with me and I said, 'You know, grandpa, that's the most beautiful woman I've ever seen and I'm never going to see her again.'"

But as fate would have it, Bublé would be proven wrong almost immediately.

"A few hours later, it just happened that she'd been invited to the same party that I was at," he continued. "She couldn't speak English, I couldn't speak Spanish. She walked in with this boy that honestly was incredibly good-looking, and I felt like a turd."

After introducing himself to the "boy," who luckily spoke English, Bublé quickly realized that Lopalito was single after all, and the rest is history.

In the early days of their courtship, the two "would use a computer to translate and speak to each other," as Bublé told Access Hollywood in March 2022.

Today, the couple speaks English and Spanish very well and communicate with each other in both languages.

Fans can catch Bublé showcase his Spanish-speaking skills all season long on The Voice Season 28. New episodes air every Monday and Tuesday evening at 8/7c on NBC and stream next day on Peacock.