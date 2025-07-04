You know Nick, Joe, and Kevin Jonas, but did you know there's a fourth Jonas brother?

How Many Jonas Brothers Are There? More Than You Think...

The Jonas Brothers are booked, busy, and very much united. The band is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year with a jam-packed lineup of projects. As the band teases new music, travels far and wide for the JONAS20 tour, and headlines events like the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks special — airing live on NBC — Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas continue to steal hearts with their infectious sound. They're one of the most iconic trios in pop music, but did you know there's actually a fourth Jonas brother? Yes!

How many Jonas Brothers are there? While only three Jonas Brothers are in the band (Nick, Joe, and Kevin), they actually have a fourth brother: Franklin, born in 2000. He's the baby of the family.

But he's one of the Jonas Brothers' biggest supporters. In 2019, Nick took to Instagram and showed Franklin (a.k.a "Frankie") listening to the band's then-new song "Sucker." "The fourth (and most badass) Jonas Brother Frankie Jonas aka @franklinjonas rocking out to our new @jonasbrothers single SUCKER. He is and always has been the coolest Jonas. Love you FJ," Nick wrote.

About Franklin Jonas, the fourth Jonas Brother

Franklin has a brand and business outside his brothers' music empire. Boasting over 500,000 Instagram followers, he's even ventured into music himself, recently releasing a song with Harper Grace called "IDK."

Most recently, he and Grace performed at CMA Fest in June. Franklin was also featured on a track, "Velvet Sunshine," from brother Joe's most recent album, Music for People Who Believe in Love.

"Franklin, he's tapping into music, as well," Joe said on The Kelly Clarkson Show. "He's doing really wonderfully. He's a really talented kid, and it was fun to work with him on this. I kept hearing his voice when I did this one song, 'Velvet Sunshine,' so I sent it to him and was like, 'Would you be down to do this?'"

Franklin embraces his musical family, telling Us Weekly, "We have a really great relationship. I'm so lucky that I have such legendary role models to be able to call upon and ask for advice and thoughts and notes...They've been nothing but supportive."

And Franklin, of course, was supportive of his older brothers' music careers from the jump. Formed in 2005, the Jonas Brothers became a pop culture sensation thanks to their catchy songs and beloved sibling dynamic. Jo Bro hits like "Burnin' Up," "Lovebug," and "Year 3000" became teen anthems, while their starring roles in Camp Rock and Jonas helped cement them as household names.

Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas attend The Jonas Brothers Handprint Ceremony at Plant Hollywood on March 22, 2008 in New York City. Photo: Eugene Gologursky/WireImage

After dominating the late 2000s, the trio took a break in 2013 to focus on their respective solo careers. In their time apart, Nick branched into acting, released new music, and served as a Coach on The Voice. "Cake by the Ocean" singer Joe had listeners grooving at the helm of the band DNCE. Kevin grew his family with his wife, Danielle Jonas. But the musical fates had additional plans for the brothers, who were sorely missed.

When did the Jonas Brothers get back together? In 2019, to the delightful surprise of longtime fans, the Jonas Brothers announced their triumphant return to music with the release of their Grammy-nominated single "Sucker." An album, Happiness Begins, followed shortly after. Four years later, they dropped their sixth record, aptly called The Album. (Jimmy Fallon crashed one of their performances around this time, as well.)

The Jonas Brothers celebrated 20 years of music with an appreciation letter to fans

Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas of Jonas Brothers perform on day 3 of Festival d'été de Québec on July 06, 2024 in Quebec City, Quebec. Photo: Barry Brecheisen/WireImage

The Jonas Brothers haven't slowed down since jumping back on the scene. They've had Las Vegas residencies, played Yankee Stadium, and will release their next album, Greetings from Your Hometown, later this year. In honor of their 20-year band anniversary, the Jonas Brothers wrote a beautiful letter to their fans.

"To our incredible fans, as a family, we have been reflecting a lot lately. It's been 20 years since we started this journey together," it partially read. "To us, it feels like just yesterday we were loading up our family mini-van with a couple of guitars and copies of It's About Time CDs, en route to an afternoon performance at a local mall to play for anyone who would listen..In the years that followed, you've given us a thousand lifetimes of incredible memories. We wake up each day filled with gratitude that you've been on this 20-year journey with us. Together, we have celebrated wins, made mistakes, overcome obstacles, and grieved losses. Put simply: we've all grown up together."

