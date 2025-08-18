How Many Golden Buzzers Have Won AGT?

It never hurts to have a Golden Buzzer under your belt when competing on America's Got Talent.

With the America's Got Talent Live Shows right around the corner — the first Quarterfinal episode premieres August 19 at 8/7c on NBC — fans will be curious to see how the Golden Buzzer Acts do after wowing the Judges in Auditions.

After all, there have been many Golden Buzzer Acts who have gone on to win their season of AGT in the previous 19 seasons: seven of them, in fact.

The Golden Buzzer as fans know it today wasn't introduced until Season 10 of AGT. And while earning a Golden Buzzer doesn't automatically propel an Act to a decisive season victory, it certainly doesn't hurt.

Below, read about every Golden Buzzer Act that has gone the full distance in AGT history:

Richard Goodall, Season 19

Richard Goodall appears on America's Got Talent Episode Season 19 Episode 1 "Auditions 1". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Richard Goodall's epic Golden Buzzer moment — a vocal tour de force performance of Journey's "Don't Stop Believin'" — is still fresh in many fans' minds. The unassuming school janitor shocked the world with his powerful pipes, and he never looked back.

The star has set the bar high for all the Acts competing in the Season 20 Live Shows — it'll be interesting to see who can top that memorable moment.

The Mayyas, Season 17

Mayyas performance receives a gold buzzer; America's Got Talent, Season 17. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

The Lebanese dance crew has the distinction of being the only group ever to earn a Golden Buzzer and win their season in AGT history — and The Mayyas have Judge Sofia Vergara to thank for it.

"There are no words to explain to you how we were feeling over here," Vergara said before awarding her Golden Buzzer to the group in Season 17. "It was the most beautiful creative dancing I've ever seen. I would be so honored to empower you even more in this journey because you deserve it, and I want to be a part of this."

Brandon Leake, Season 15

Photo: Getty Images

In Season 15, Brandon Leake proved that the power of poetry is more than enough to not only earn a Golden Buzzer (courtesy of Howie Mandel) but win an entire season of AGT.

The spoken-word poet brought a sense of emotion and intensity rarely seen on the AGT stage. Mandel was especially blown away by Leake's words.

"It's amazing to me that on Season 15, it's the first time that we're hearing somebody [do] spoken word," Mandel explained. "There was something more raw in the way it's like singing and talking and just being a human a cappella. No music, no nothing, just a raw heart beating in front of us. We feel your pain, we feel your love."

Kodi Lee, Season 14

Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Kodi Lee a legally blind and autistic singing prodigy, stunned audiences and Judges alike when he delivered an unreal performance of Leon Russell's "A Song For You" en route to winning Season 13 overall.

He instantly won over the hearts of viewers worldwide, as his Golden Buzzer performance became one of the most viral moments in AGT history.

Darci Lynne, Season 12

Darci Lynne attends "America's Got Talent" Season 14 Live Show Red Carpet at Dolby Theatre on September 03, 2019 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

It's not every day that fans experience a ventriloquist with the skills that Darci Lynne possesses. Oh, and the fact that Lynne was 12 years old at the time of her Golden Buzzer performance makes it even more mind-blowing!

The now 20-year-old is bigger than ever as a singer and entertainer — and thankfully, she hasn't forgotten her puppet roots.

Grace VanderWaal, Season 11

Photo: Getty Images

It shouldn't be possible that Grace VanderWaal could sing that beautifully and composed at only the age of 11, but that's exactly what happened during her Golden Buzzer-earning Audition — an original song, no less — in Season 11.

"And you know, she's a great songwriter — a brilliant songwriter," longtime Judge Simon Cowell professed in 2022. "I would say this is the moment when AGT became cool, because she was so cool."

Paul Zerdin, Season 10

Photo: Dave Kutinsky/Getty

It all started with Paul Zerdin, who, in Season 10, became the first Act ever to parlay a Golden Buzzer into a season victory.

Guest Judge Marlon Wayans awarded Zerdin with the Golden Buzzer during Judge cuts thanks to his stunning ventriloquism Act. Who knew that a decade later, Zerdin would find himself as the original Golden Buzzer pioneer?