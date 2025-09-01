How Long Is the 2025-2026 NFL Season? Season Length Explained

Ever Wonder How the Super Bowl Got Its Name? | NFL Football | NBC Sports

It's almost time for the 2025 NFL season, so let's take a look at just how many games you'll be able to see.

On September 4, live on NBC and Peacock, the 2025 NFL regular season kicks off when the defending Super Bowl Champion Philadelphia Eagles take on longtime rivals the Dallas Cowboys. It's an event that marks the launch of five months of pro football action, and dozens of other games will soon follow.

But just how many games are in the NFL regular season? How long will the regular season last this year? Has the regular season always been this way? Let's take a closer look at what's in store as we prepare for another autumn packed with football.

How many games is the 2025-2026 NFL Season? Beginning September 4, the NFL's 32 teams will play weekly throughout the fall and into the winter, covering 18 weeks of action. Each team gets one bye week in which they're able to rest up and skip out on playing, which means every NFL team will play 17 games over the course of 18 weeks. If you add it all up, that's 272 games over the course of roughly four months. Then, the teams with the best records will meet in the playoffs for another three weeks of games, followed by one final matchup in Super Bowl LX.

Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua rushes for yardage against the Saints as the Rams beat the Saints 30-22 and tightened their grip on a postseason berth at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. Photo: Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times

How has the NFL regular season length changed?

While the National Football League has been around since the 1920s, the version of the NFL that today's fans know launched in 1970, when the league merged with the American Football League to form the modern NFL. Back then, the standard was a season of 14 weeks, with each team playing 14 games.

Beginning in 1978, the league expanded the season to 16 games, which remained the standard football regular season (barring things like a strike-shortened season) format for more than four decades. It wasn't until 2021 that the league, in cooperation with team owners and the NFL Players Association, expanded to the current 17-game, 18-week format.

When does the 2025 regular season end?

Once it's launched on September 4 live on NBC and Peacock, the NFL regular season won't stop for the rest of 2025. We'll get games every weekend throughout September, October, November, and December, with the regular season finally wrapping up on January 4, 2026. From there, it's playoff time!

The NFL returns September 4 with the Eagles vs Cowboys on NBC and Peacock. Then get ready for Sunday Night Football on September 7, featuring the Baltimore Ravens vs Buffalo Bills at 8:20 p.m. Eastern on NBC and Peacock.