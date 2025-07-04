With 11 new effects and thousands of firework shells, you won't want to miss this year's spectacle.

How Many Fireworks Are in the Macy’s 4th of July Special 2025?

The Macy's 4th of July Fireworks special returns to NBC for its 49th annual live broadcast.

Watch Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular on Friday, July 4 at 8/7c on NBC and streaming on Peacock.

This year's celebration will light up the night with so many fireworks, marking one of the most breathtaking shows in the event's esteemed history. The beloved Independence Day spectacle will once again take place above New York City's East River.

"Year after year, this telecast continues to inspire and awe, lighting up the New York skyline — this time with a stunning fireworks display near the iconic Brooklyn Bridge," Jen Neal, Executive Vice President of Live Events and Specials of NBCU Entertainment, said. "It's the kind of unforgettable national live event that brings us together as a country while showcasing the power and uniqueness of both our NBC and Peacock brands."

The Macy's 4th of July Fireworks special has been dazzling audiences for decades, and this year's celebration is set to be bigger and brighter than ever before. Read more details, below.

How many fireworks are in the 2025 Macy's 4th of July Fireworks special? According to Macy's official event page, the 2025 show boasts 80,000 total shells of fireworks, which will illuminate the sky in 30 different colors and hues. That's 20,000 more shells than the 2024 celebration. This year's show also features 11 new firework effects, including "crackling crown jellyfish, atomic rings, yellow and green sunbursts, strobing lemon cascades, comet fans, and more." Oh, and these fireworks will go up to 1,000 feet in the air.

With more than 25 minutes of fireworks — set to a powerful score curated and produced by Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson and James Poyser — you won't want to miss it.

Spectators watch the New York City Macy's fireworks display celebrating the United States 248th independence day on July 4, 2024 in Hoboken, New Jersey. Photo: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

"Macy's doesn't just light up the sky – we ignite a shared tradition," Macy's Fireworks show executive producer Will Coss said in a statement. "By bringing the fireworks to New York City and communities across the country, we create a spectacular event that celebrates joy, unity, and togetherness. We are proud to bring people together year after year to honor the traditions that connect us all."

“The Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks show is one of New York City’s most iconic traditions, drawing millions from across our city, the country, and the globe to witness a world-class celebration of America’s birthday right here in the heart of the Big Apple,” NYC Mayor Eric Adams said in the same statement from Macy's. “Each year, this dazzling display lights up our skyline, boosts our economy, and brings vital support to local businesses. As we celebrate 400 years since New York City’s founding, we’re thrilled to welcome the crowds, once again, to experience an unforgettable Independence Day at our world-famous Brooklyn Bridge and East River skyline!”

Don't miss the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks special by tuning in on Friday, July 4, from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET on NBC. Find your local NBC channel to watch. The broadcast will also simulcast live on Peacock.