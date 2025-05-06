The action on Suits LA is heating up, but when will it take its final bow?

How Many Episodes Will Suits LA Have? Here's How to Catch Them All

Only two episodes of Suits LA remain, people! Hard to believe, right?

It feels like only yesterday that the West Coast-based spinoff of the hit USA Network series was just taking its first steps into the bright California sun. But like the old saying goes, time flies when you're brokering deals for the Hollywood elite.

We might be paraphrasing there...

"Suits LA is certainly not a copy of Suits," creator/showrunner Aaron Korsh told The Los Angeles Times earlier this year. "These characters are unique people with their own drives, their own desires, their own senses of humor, and their own things that tick them off."

Korsh serves as executive producer alongside David Bartis, Doug Liman, Gene Klein, Anton Cropper, Genevieve Sparling, Rick Muirragui, and Jon Cowan. With so many people making Suits LA a reality, some may be wondering just how much we'll get. Fortunately, we've got your answer.

How many episodes will Suits LA have? Suits LA will consist of 13 episodes in total. The final two installments are slated to air on May 11 and May 18, respectively. Episode 12 is titled "Angry Sylvester," while the season finale has yet to reveal its name.

So far, OG cast members Gabriel Macht (Harvey Specter) and David Costabile (Daniel Hardman) have made guest appearances on the show, which will also feature a cameo from Rick Hoffman (Louis Litt) before the season is out.

While certainly connected to the original show, Suits LA delivers an entirely new premise and cast of characters centered around the prestigious Black Lane law firm in Los Angeles, California. Run by Ted Black (Arrow's Stephen Amell) and Stuart Lane (The Walking Dead's Josh McDermitt), the firm caters to entertainment industry A-listers like Patton Oswalt and the late John Amos.

Lex Scott Davis and Bryan Greenberg round out the main cast as Black Lane attorneys Erica Rollins and Rick Dodsen.

