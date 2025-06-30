How Many Episodes of Survival Mode Will There Be?

From wildfires, tornadoes, and hurricanes to train derailments, highway pileups, and mudslides, when it comes to disasters, Survival Mode has it covered.

The brand new limited series, produced by NBC News Studios, uses firsthand accounts from survivors and rare archival footage to tell what it was like living through recent horrific disasters including Superstorm Sandy, the Joplin Tornado, mass flooding in Kentucky, and the Maui wildfires.

Airing weekly, each episode offers an in-depth look at how ordinary people, as well as first responders, faced extraordinary circumstances.

Debuting Monday, July 7, 2025 at 10/9c p.m. on NBC, the docuseries' premiere will focus on three groups of residents in Fort Myers Beach, Florida — a woman and her parents, four close neighbors, and a group of boaters who were anchored just offshore. They all stayed behind to face Hurricane Ian, the deadliest storm to strike Florida in a generation.

Read on to find out what other disasters will be featured on Survival Mode, how many episodes there are in total, and when they'll air.

How many episodes of Survival Mode are there? There are nine episodes of Survival Mode. The premiere episode airs on Monday, July 7, 2025 at 10/9c p.m. on NBC, and begins streaming on Peacock the next day, July 8. Episodes will run weekly on Monday nights in that same time slot through September 1, when the final one debuts on NBC and drops on Peacock the next day.

All of the Survival Mode episodes:

HURRICANE IAN (July 7)

When it made landfall in September 2022, Hurricane Ian was the deadliest storm to hit Florida since 1935, killing nearly 150 people in the state.

MAUI WILDFIRES (July 14)

As flames overtake Lahaina, terrified residents and tourists flee to the ocean in a desperate attempt to survive Hawaii’s deadliest wildfire.



JOPLIN TORNADO (July 21)

When a monstrous tornado strikes Joplin, Missouri, families and strangers alike are thrown into a desperate fight for survival in the deadliest U.S. twister in more than 60 years.



THE DERAILMENT OF AMTRAK 501 (July 28)

When a speeding train derails on its inaugural run, passengers are thrust into chaos and forced to find the will to survive amid one of the most shocking rail disasters in recent memory.

MONTECITO MUDSLIDE (August 4)

In the dark of night, Montecito, California, residents must outrun a deadly wall of mud triggered by torrential rains after a major wildfire, as homes vanish and lives hang in the balance.



FORT WORTH PILEUP (August 11)

A brutal winter freeze turns a Texas highway into a deadly trap, where drivers and first responders fight to survive a massive, fast-moving pileup.



KENTUCKY FLOODS (August 18)

When unprecedented floods rip through eastern Kentucky, families are forced to cling to rooftops and trees in a frantic effort to escape the raging waters.



SUPERSTORM SANDY (August 25)

As Superstorm Sandy crashes into the East Coast, a city braces for chaos and ordinary people find extraordinary courage as they face unprecedented threats from wind, fire and flood.



THE SINKING OF COSTA CONCORDIA (September 1)

A luxury cruise turns into a nightmare as passengers scramble to escape a sinking ship in one of the most shocking maritime disasters of the 21st century.