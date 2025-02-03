For many viewers, the Blind Auditions are the most iconic part of The Voice. The reactions of the Coaches, the dramatic turn of the red chairs, and of course, watching the Coaches battle each other to recruit their favorite Artist. It's so exciting.

Season 27 promises to be no different, with newest Coach Kelsea Ballerini going up against OG Adam Levine, Voice veteran John Legend and the most recent winning Coach, Michael Bublé. Plus, of course, the Artists. Here's how many rounds of Blind Auditions you can expect in Season 27.

How many Blind Auditions are on The Voice Season 27? There are five weeks/rounds of Blind Auditions on The Voice Season 27. The number of Artists auditioning per episode may vary, but each Coach will end up with 12 Artists on their team for a total of 48 Blind Auditions being passed through to the next stage of the competition. This will air over the course of five Mondays starting on February 3 at 8/7c.

Michael Bublé is back for another season of The Voice

Bublé made his The Voice Coach debut during Season 26 and ended up winning the whole dang thing. This time around, he's going into the Blinds, and the whole process, with even more perspective. He learned to “always to be empathetic,” the singer told NBC Insider. “Be empathetic and warm and to always realize that [the Artists are] a mirror image of you and where you’ve been and where you’ve come [from].”

"My favorite part about it," he added, "was when I had to let people go for the first time, I was upset about it. Until I realized that their lives had changed. Until I realized that their careers had started. They started to create a business that could go on...just from being on this massive television program that has seven to 11 million people watching all over the planet." Because of the amount of exposure The Voice brings to the Artists, Bublé explained, "Their socials have grown. I didn’t realize at the time because I had thought of this as an end-goal thing."

"There was literally not one negative part," he said of his first season in the red chair. "This is about the Artists, for the Artists. It’s not about us. We love being here. We love being part of the process. There’s a reason why we’ve come and gone, and the people in the red seats change, but the show stays. successful. It’s because they’ve made sure that they are so protective of the artists. And that’s the legacy of the show.”