How Many Blind Auditions Are on The Voice 2025? Season 28 Blind Audition Details

Who doesn't love watching a magical Blind Audition that could change a performer's life forever? No wonder The Voice Blind Auditions remain such a favorite for viewers and the Coaches as they build up their teams.

For Season 28 of The Voice, returning Coaches Reba McEntire, Snoop Dogg, Niall Horan, and Michael Bublé all have experience in their chairs now, which means they've got their own distinct, developed strategies on how to cultivate their teams.

Here's how many rounds of Blind Auditions you can expect in Season 28:

How many Blind Auditions are on The Voice 2025 (Season 28)?

There are six episodes of Blind Auditions on The Voice Season 28.

The exact number of Artists auditioning per episode may vary, but each Coach will end up with 12 Artists on their team for a total of 48 Blind Auditions being passed through to the next stage of the competition.

The Blind Auditions start on Monday, September 22 and Tuesday, September 23 at 8/7c on NBC. If you miss an episode, you can always catch up the next day on Peacock.

Why Reba McEntire and Michael Bublé love being Coaches on The Voice

Michael Bublé and Reba McEntire appear on The Voice Season 26 Episode 9 "The Battles Part 3". Photo: Tyler Golden/NBC via Getty Images

"This is about the Artists, for the Artists. It’s not about us," Bublé told NBC Insider about being on The Voice. "We love being here. We love being part of the process. There’s a reason why we’ve come and gone, and the people in the red seats change, but the show stays successful. It’s because they’ve made sure that they are so protective of the Artists. And that’s the legacy of the show.”

"I'm really having a wonderful time," McEntire told Newsweek in September 2023 before her first season on the show. "[The Voice] is a well-oiled machine, so getting in at this time is marvelous. Everybody knows the game plan, from the crew, the producers. Everybody on the show is so nice, so sweet, and have been so helpful. I'm loving it."

"I can't be a mean judge," she added "...Every day that we're working on The Voice, I'm learning more from [the Coaches] how to let [Artists] down easy if they don't get picked up...Like if none of the Coaches turn around, they're going home immediately. And so it's good just to say, 'If you want to come back again, try it again next season, maybe a song that suits you, one that you're really comfortable with and that really shows your talent,' give them advice and encourage them to come back."