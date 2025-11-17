Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

Your First Look at The Traitors Season 4!

Find out how the sequel compares to the first film and how it expands on Act II of the stage musical.

How Long Is the Second Wicked Movie, Wicked: For Good?

Ready to be changed for the better?

How to Watch Stream Wicked: One Wonderful Night only on Peacock.

Wicked: For Good — the stunning conclusion to the story of the Wicked Witch of the West (Cynthia Erivo) and her friend Glinda the Good Witch (Ariana Grande) — hits theaters on November 21, almost exactly a year after Wicked hit theaters on November 22, 2024.

It follows Act II of the Broadway musical, picking up years after the end of the first film when Elphaba fled from the Wizard (Jeff Goldblum) and Glinda stayed behind. Dorothy Gale is now about to make her way down the Yellow Brick Road with the Scarecrow, Tin Man, and the Cowardly Lion, all of whom will be making appearances.

The first film was longer than the entire stage musical at two hours and 40 minutes, allowing director Jon M. Chu to dig even deeper into the beloved story and music. So how long is Wicked: For Good?

What is the runtime of Wicked: For Good? The movie runs 2 hours and 17 minutes, which is 23 minutes shorter than the first film, and 13 minutes shorter than the full stage production of Wicked. For Good follows Act II, which is typically an hour long.

Wicked: For Good includes two new songs from Stephen Schwartz

Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) appears in Wicked For Good (2025). Photo: Giles Keyte/Universal Pictures

The movie will expand on not only the story of Act II, but the music. Stephen Schwartz, who wrote the songs for the original Wicked musical more than 20 years ago, wrote two new songs for the film. Grande and Erivo offered a sneak peek at the tracks during Wicked: One Wonderful Night on November 6.

The first song is called "No Place Like Home" and is sung by Elphaba about her ostracization from Oz. Erivo collaborated on the song with Schwartz, and it was an emotional experience to film.

“I collaborated on one of the new songs, and it’s so special to me,” she told Variety nearly a year ago. “When we filmed it, the entire crew was in tears. I hope audiences are ready — it’s a song that speaks to the heart of who Elphaba is.”

RELATED: Exciting New Wicked: For Good Photos Tease What's Next for Glinda & Elphaba

RELATED: 2 New, Original Wicked: For Good Songs Revealed - Here Are all the Details!

The second song is "The Girl in the Bubble," an introspective song sung by Glinda. Grande told Variety that it's "a pivotal moment in Glinda's journey."

“It shows a side of her we’ve never seen before," she said. "In the stage show, this transformation happens offstage. But in the movie, we get to see her make the decision that defines who she is. It’s a privilege to sing this song and be the first Glinda to bring it to life.”

Wicked: One Wonderful Night is now streaming on Peacock.