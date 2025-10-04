The All That veteran has said that SNL is his "forever plan."

How Long Has Kenan Thompson Been on SNL? The Vet Hits a New Milestone in Season 51

Kenan Thompson will forever be a Saturday Night Live — and sketch comedy — legend.

The All That and Kenan and Kel veteran was cast for Season 29 in 2003, back when Tina Fey and Jimmy Fallon were co-anchoring Weekend Update, and was the very first cast member to have been born after the show's 1975 premiere. Thompson was a featured player alongside Finesse Mitchell and Fred Armisen, and joined SNL before Jason Sudeikis, Kristen Wiig, Bill Hader, and Andy Samberg. Thompson remains a pillar on the show, and he's the longest tenured cast member of all time.

Thompson is going into Season 51 with 22 seasons and 442 episodes already under his belt, surpassing second longest tenured cast member Darrell Hammond's 14 seasons. Seth Meyers spent 13 years as a cast member and writer, while Cecily Strong, Kate McKinnon, and Armisen all stayed for 11 years.

No wonder creator and executive producer Lorne Michaels called him "the person I most rely on in the cast."

"He's a master in that studio," Michaels told The Washington Post in 2019. "He knows the best way to do just about everything."

Lucky for Michaels, Thompson has no plans to leave him in the lurch. As Thompson said in that same feature, "That's the forever plan. To never have to leave that show."

How many years has Kenan Thompson been on SNL? And how many seasons? 22 years. He's entering his 23rd season as a cast member. Thompson's very first SNL episode was hosted by Jack Black on October 4, 2003. That means Season 51's premiere airs exactly 22 years to the day. Thompson shared his excitement over returning in an October 4 Instagram post, sharing photos and video from Studio 8H. "SNL, WE BACK AT IT!!! Season 51 is on the way, and ya boy is steppin’ into YEAR 23 with the fam!! What a wild, beautiful ride it’s been. Truly grateful. LET’S GOOOO!!," he wrote. "And to our recently departed, all the love in the world and now the world is your oyster!!! Blessings on your journeys!!! Enjoy the show everyone!!!"

Thompson's fellow cast members have nothing but praise for their colleague.

"I would point to Kenan Thompson as the performer that i would watch and hope to attaint that kind of confidence and fun and ease and fun when he was performing," Bill Hader said in the same Washington Post feature about Thompson. "He was like the safety net."

Kenan Thompson and Alec Baldwin during a sketch on Saturday Night Live Season 44, Episode 10 on January 19, 2019. Photo: Will Heath/NBC

In a 2024 dual interview with Variety, fellow Season 51 cast member Bowen Yang shared his admiration.

"To have Kenan be at the show now is only a sign that he has the foresight, fortitude and forbearance to just be a pure master at this,” said Yang. "I don’t take it for granted that I sit next to you at read-through. I absorb so much just being in proximity."

Kenan Thompson and host Maya Rudolph during the "Can You Pick Me Up" sketch on Saturday Night Live Episode 1863, Saturday, May 11, 2024. Photo: Colin Cauldwell/NBC

In a 2014 article for Slate, former head writer Bryan Tucker recalled the first time Thompson did "What Up With That" as spirited host Diondre Cole in 2009.

"Something happened that I had never seen before. After the sketch was over, everyone stopped working and lined the backstage hallway to give Kenan a high-five or a pat on the back," Tucker recounted. "Hairstylists, costume designers, PAs, and other cast members clapped, treating the moment like it was a high school football game, and the home team had just won."

Kenan Thompson is a cast member for Season 51 of SNL

After the whirlwind milestone of Season 50, Thompson is returning to SNL with the majority of the cast. Colin Jost is currently the second most senior cast member after Thompson, though his time working for the show dates all the way back to 2005 when he was hired as a writer. Jost was a head writer from 2012 to 2015, then 2017 to 2022 with Michael Che, and began anchoring "Weekend Update" in 2014.

Kenan Thompson on That's My Jam "Kenan Thompson & Big Boi vs. Kesha & Renee Elise Goldsberry" Episode. Photo: Vestal Ward/NBC

Season 51 will also be the 10th season as a cast member Mikey Day, who first joined the show as a writer in Season 39.

Keep up with everything you need to know about SNL's October 4 return on NBC Insider, and check back on Sundays for after-show updates and all the must-see sketches.