All About Jesse Lee Soffer's Return to Chicago P.D. Tonight (October 8)

Here's how to tune in to Season 13, Episode 2's "Open Wounds."

The rumors are true: Jesse Lee Soffer returns to Chicago P.D. tonight — but not as Detective Jay Halstead.

Instead of reprising his iconic role that made him a perennial One Chicago fan favorite cast member, he'll be stepping behind the camera as a director for the third time in Chicago P.D.'s history.

That's right; tonight's October 8 episode, "Open Wounds," will be directed by Soffer himself. The 41-year-old's previous directing credits include the Season 10 episode "Deadlocked" and Season 11's "Inventory."

Nobody's more excited than the Chicago P.D. family. On August 23, longtime producer and host of the new One Chicago Podcast, Brian Luce, shared an Instagram video of himself and Soffer on set, and the excitement was palpable.

"My Bestie is back in the big-boy directors chair and I couldn't be more happy!!!" Luce wrote in a caption.

Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) appears in Chicago P.D. Season 10 Episode 3. Photo: Lori Allen/NBC

Any time Luce — a former real-life Chi-town police officer — gets this excited about something, fans know the episode is going to be special.

Soffer officially confirmed his directing status in a September 20 Instagram post, writing, "I was honored to get to spend some time directing with my PD fam. More pics to come later don't wanna give away too much of the episode! Very grateful."

But the Luce isn't the only one excited. Just a few hours before the episode aired, current P.D. star Benjamin Levy Aguilar shared the sweetest message on Instagram.

"The man on the team that brought me in to the group directed this episode!" Aguilar said. "He's not only a wonderful actor and friend but also a brilliant director. It was an absolute joy to work with you again. Love you bro!"

Aguilar included a black-and-white photo of them on set that is the literal definition of friendship — both stars look so happy to be in each other's company.

Will Jesse Lee Soffer return as Jay Halstead one day?

Although he's gone on record as saying he loves returning to direct whenever the situation allows, Soffer has actually left the door open regarding Halstead making a grand return to the Windy City.

In a 2023 interview with Parade, the star teased fans with the possibility.

"I mean never say never," Soffer revealed. "I would be open to it. It's up to the writers and it's whatever they need to do to service the characters. Obviously, I love Halstead, always will, so if something came up, I would probably be open to it."

What time does tonight's Jesse Lee Soffer-directed episode air?

Officer Kevin Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins) and Dante Torres (Benjamin Levy Aguilar) appear in Chicago P.D. Season 13 Episode 2. Photo: Elizabeth Sisson/NBC

Fans can catch Soffer's third time in the director's chair tonight, October 8, at 10/9c on NBC. The Torres-focused "Open Wounds" caps off another thrilling Windy City Wednesday featuring all three shows under the One Chicago umbrella.

