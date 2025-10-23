Married at First Sight Reveals Jalyn & Belynda's Shocking Connection: "Wait, What?"

This article contains spoilers for the first four episodes of Married at First Sight Season 19, streaming now on Peacock .

The Season 19 premiere of Married at First Sight was jam-packed with shocking moments.

Season 19 of Married at First Sight is in no shortage of jaw-dropping twists after the premiere casually ended with the reveal that Jalyn is related to another one of the Austin singles.

You read that correctly: Jalyn and her mother, fellow Season 19 participant Belynda, are both embarking on a social experiment of a lifetime, which viewers learned at the very end of the premiere after Jalyn tied the knot with Josh. Talk about a family gathering!

Both Jalyn and Josh were anxious ahead of the wedding, but the experts were correct in sensing a quick connection between the pair. Josh, a 31-year-old contractor, is finally ready to settle down after an unsteady childhood, seeking a stable family life with the perfect woman, potentially 27-year-old realtor Jalyn. After a turbulent break-up, Jalyn took some time to focus on her career, but now, she is thriving and ready to find true love once and for all.

It's not every day that a mom and daughter share a newlywed era, but Married at First Sight never fails to surprise. Here's what happened:

Josh and Jalyn got hitched without any hitch

Josh appears on Married at First Sight Season 19 Episode 1. Photo: PEACOCK

Just because Belynda was getting hitched the next day didn't mean she would miss her daughter's wedding for the world. Belynda was teary-eyed after seeing her daughter in her wedding dress, giving Jalyn advice grounded in her own experience with marriage.

"I want you to make it a marriage better than what you've ever seen," Belynda told Jalyn. "Don't forget to always say what's on your mind. I just want you to be happy. And I want you to have the person that you need, the person that you haven't been able to find. Because I know you've been ready."

"It's time," Jalyn agreed as she prepared to introduce herself to her future husband.

Jayln appears on Married at First Sight Season 19 Episode 1. Photo: PEACOCK

"I'm feeling very nervous; it's hitting faster and faster. This is really happening," Jalyn said in an interview, seconds before heading down the aisle. "I'm really about to get married to someone I don't know. Why am I getting more breathless?"

After getting over the initial wait-I'm-marrying-a-total-stranger jitters, Jalyn headed down the aisle and instantly took Josh's breath away. After a sigh of relief from both sides of the family and a heartwarming swapping of vows, Josh and Jalyn shared their first kiss, launching the start of a hopefully beautiful union.

But the wedding bells were far from done ringing.

Belynda invited her new son-in-law to her MAFS wedding

Jalyn and Belynda appear on Married at First Sight Season 19. Photo: Mary Kang/PEACOCK

Following the ceremony, Josh visited Jalyn's family to ask for their advice on ensuring a long-lasting connection with their beautiful daughter. Later, Jalyn popped in to see what everyone was talking about, deciding it was time to clue in her husband about another exciting wedding on the near horizon.

"So, tomorrow," Jalyn brought up, looking to her mother to make the grand reveal.

"I'm getting married," Belynda informed Josh. "And I want to invite you because you're my new son-in-law."

Josh was touched by the gesture, telling his new mother-in-law that he would be honored to attend the festivities. But as Jalyn began bursting with excitement, it was clear her mother wasn't finished.

"I'm getting Married at First Sight," Belynda revealed.

"Wait, what?" Josh asked, his jaw nearly on the floor.

"I'm getting Married at First Sight, as well," Belynda laughed as Josh raved over the wild coincidence.

"Are you so excited?" Jalyn asked as Josh celebrated Belynda's exciting news — her upcoming nuptials with fellow MAFS singleton Chad (which viewers can watch in Episode 3).

"The family is about to get bigger," Belynda shrugged.

"A lot bigger!" Jayln cheered.

Belynda and Chad appear together on Married at First Sight Season 19 Episode 3 "Catching Flights and Feelings". Photo: Peacock

Follow along with the mother and daughter's newlywed journey by watching Season 19 of Married at First Sight on Peacock. New episodes of Married at First Sight are available to stream weekly on Thursdays.