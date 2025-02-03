How Grace-Miller Moody “Broke the Adam Code” with Her 4-Chair Maroon 5 Blind

Go big or go home. Grace-Miller Moody knew she was taking a risk with her song choice during her Blind Audition for The Voice Season 27, but the South Carolina native had a good reason, and it definitely paid off. Find out how the college student ended up getting a 4-Chair Turn that broke new ground in The Voice history, below:

Grace-Miller Moody has a deep connection to Maroon 5 music

Before taking the stage, Moody revealed that Maroon 5 has special meaning for her family. "My younger brother Shott, at the age of 7, was diagnosed with leukemia. He went through chemotherapy for four years. He did start to get pretty exhausted from it...My dad couldn’t get out of bed for a few days," she revealed, as her dad teared up.

However, her brother made it through and was even standing by to watch his sister's big moment. "Right after Shott was done with leukemia we all took a family trip to Las Vegas, and we went to a Maroon 5 concert. It brought us back together after Shott was hospitalized, so it would be a beautiful full circle moment to see Adam Levine turn his chair," Moody said.

For her Blind Audition, Moody chose "Sunday Morning" from Maroon 5's debut album

It's a classic from Songs About Jane, the band's breakthrough. "It definitely makes me nervous to sing this song in front of Adam Levine himself, but I just need one Coach to believe in me," Moody had said, but she was in for a surprise: All four Coaches turned their chairs.

"Adam notoriously does not turn for his own songs," Coach Kelsea Ballerini said when Moody finished, adding, "You have broken the code." Levine went on stage to greet Moody and her family, so it was no surprise when, despite effusive remarks from Coach John Legend and Coach Michael Bublé, the young singer chose Team Adam.

Who knew that when Maroon 5 was playing Vegas, Adam Levine was inspiring one of his future Artists?