How Does the NBA Summer League Work? Everything to Know

The NBA regular season doesn't start for a few months, but we still have Summer League to tide us over.

The NBA offseason runs from the conclusion of the NBA Playoffs in June all the way through to October, when preseason games and the regular season tipoff launch a new year of basketball (one that's finally coming home to NBC for the first time in more than 20 years!). But that doesn't mean we pass the summer without any basketball action.

For two decades now, the league's teams have gathered in Las Vegas for NBA Summer League, a 10-day showdown showcasing new and rising talent and giving young players the chance to prove themselves in front of coaches, fans, and teammates. It's a flurry of basketball action, and we're right in the middle of it right now, so let's take a closer look at what Summer League is, how it works, and what it could mean for players.

What is NBA Summer League?

At its most basic level, NBA Summer League is exactly what it sounds like: a gathering of the NBA's 30 teams, each summer, for a mini-league unfolding over a roughly two-week period. What sets Summer League apart from the regular season, though, is its focus on the development of talent and experimentation with rosters. You aren't likely to find veterans like LeBron James and Steph Curry playing in these games. Instead, much of the focus is given to recently drafted rookies, like 2025's overall top pick Cooper Flagg of the Dallas Mavericks, as well as other young players looking for a spotlight, undrafted free agents, and players from the league's G-League development teams.

For these players, many of whom are looking to establish a longstanding NBA career, Summer League is a chance to show off in front of a crowd of coaches, journalists, owners, and fans, all of whom are watching closely to see if the next big thing in basketball could be introducing themselves before our eyes.

How does NBA Summer League work?

Johnny Furphy, #12, of the Indiana Pacers drives to the basket against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the fourth quarter in Game Five of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center on June 16, 2025 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Photo: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

The current incarnation of NBA Summer League is a whirlwind of activity, with all 30 NBA teams playing a total of 76 games, with each team eventually playing at least five games. This year's Summer League kicked off in Las Vegas on July 10, and from that date until July 17, each team will play four games.

After every team has four games under their belt, the four teams with the best records (with tiebreaking rules in effect to determine who those teams are) will move on to the Summer League semifinals, and the winners of those two games will play for the Summer League Championship. While the semifinals and finals are going on, the remaining 26 teams will play consolation games to ensure every team gets a total of five matchups, breaking down to 75 games total, with the 76th being the championship game on July 20.

In addition to crowning a champion each year, the Summer League also gives out a Most Valuable Player award, an accolade which definitely helps make future stars. For example, both L.A. Clippers legend Blake Griffin and Trailblazers/Bucks star Damian Lillard are past Summer League MVP winners.

For more information on Summer League rules, head to the NBA's website.

