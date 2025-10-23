Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

Five men and five women have signed up for the social experiment of a lifetime.

How Married at First Sight Works — From "I Do" to Decision Day

At last, Married at First Sight has returned with an explosive Season 19, and it's already shaping up to be one of the most unpredictable installments yet.

Premiering on October 23, the hit reality series returns with a new group of singles who will take the ultimate leap of faith by marrying a complete stranger. This time, the romantic experiment unfolds in Austin, Texas, as relationship experts match lovelorn participants in hopes of creating a lasting love connection.

From the moment these strangers say "I do" to the Decision Day when they decide if they'll stick together or snatch the divorce papers, fans can expect plenty of twists and turns, shocking dealbreakers, and hopefully a few unexpected love stories along the way. Oh, and did we mention Married at First Sight Season 19 features the show's first-ever pregnancy during the experiment?

Fans old and new won't want to miss Married at First Sight Season 19, so make sure to freshen up on the rules of this jaw-dropping social experiment before watching five hopeful couples head down the aisle.

The Married at First Sight couples meet for the first time on their wedding day

Meghann and Derrek appear together on Married at First Sight Season 19 Episode 2 "Don't Mess with my Texas Wedding". Photo: Peacock

At its core, Married at First Sight follows a structure that flips the concept of dating upside down. Participants first work with a panel of relationship experts who base their assessments on personality, values, and compatibility in hopes of finding a match for these hopeful lovers. Season 19 welcomes back fan-favorite experts Dr. Pia Holec, Pastor Cal Roberson, and Dr. Pepper Schwartz to guide these couples through their newlywed eras.

"I think we have five awesome couples to marry in Austin," Dr. Pepper shared in the premiere episode of Season 19, while Pastor Cal added, "These are not just random people we picked off the street and said, 'Hey, look, you two together.' There has been an incredible amount of research that has gone on."

After matching five men and five women with partners who share their core traits and values, the couples are finalized. Ranging in ages 27 to 63, Season 19's couples include Josh and Jalyn, Chad and Belynda, Pat and Rhonda, Derrek and Meghann, and Will and Brittany.

These five men and women all meet their match for the very first time at the altar, where they'll swap vows before kick-starting the social experience of a lifetime.

Brittany appears on Married at First Sight Season 19 Episode 1. Photo: PEACOCK

In NBC Insider's exclusive sneak peek at Married at First Sight Season 19, viewers got a glimpse into Brittany and Will's wedding day and first meeting, and the swoons were already starting.

"I am moments away from meeting my husband, which is absolutely insane," Brittany gushed to the cameras. "When I walk down the aisle, the worst thing that could happen today is he is disappointed in what he sees. I really hope that he likes what he sees."

Married at First Sight is an eight-week social experiment

Jayln and Josh appear together on Married at First Sight Season 19 Episode 4 "Falling for You". Photo: Peacock

The wedding marks the beginning of an eight-week experiment. After saying "I do," the couples then hop on a plane for a romantic honeymoon. "Now that all five couples are officially married, they're meeting up to head off to their honeymoon," Pastor Cal explains in Episode 3 as Season 19's newlyweds travel to a tropical locale, where they'll get to spend quality time together and continue to learn about one another.

Once the honeymoon is over, the couples return to live together as husband and wife. Cameras then capture every stage of their relationship as they navigate daily life, interact with other couples, and attend expert sessions designed to test and strengthen their connection.

From explosive moments to heartwarming love stories, anything can happen once the honeymoon is over and the couples begin understanding what it means to become a husband and wife with their match. Season 19 promises all of the hallmarks fans have come to love: emotional weddings, passionate highs, and tense moments that test each couple's willingness to commit.

The couples who are in sync and the couples who are struggling soon become obvious once the newlyweds begin sharing quarters, promising plenty of juicy drama on the horizon.

Pastor Cal Roberson, Dr. Pepper Schwartz, and Dr. Pia Holec appear during Married At First Sight Season 19. Photo: Peacock

What is Decision Day on Married at First Sight? Each season of Married at First Sight culminates in the moment viewers wait for: Decision Day. After the eight weeks have concluded, each pair must decide whether they want to stay together. "It's Decision Day. The time has come for your to decide," Pastor Cal explains in the trailer for Married at First Sight Season 19. "Do you want to stay married or do you want to get a divorce?" The stakes are high, the emotions are even higher, and the results are often surprising. So which couples will run off into the sunset, and which ones will go their separate ways? Viewers will have to watch to find out.

How to watch Season 19 of Married at First Sight

Married At First Sight Season 19 Key Art. Photo: Peacock

Follow along with the latest lineup of newlyweds by watching the Season 19 premiere of Married at First Sight on Thursday, October 23, when the first four episodes drop exclusively on Peacock. New episodes of Married at First Sight will be available to stream weekly on Thursdays.

Check out the full schedule, below: