How Does All Her Fault End? The Peacock Show's Insane Final Twists & Deaths Explained

A main character's crimes are unmasked in the Peacock series finale, which boasts a sizable body count. Let's break down what unfolded in Episode 8.

Major spoilers for All Her Fault below!

Just when you thought All Her Fault couldn't possibly have anymore surprises in store, Episode 8's finale brought three shocking deaths. We also see the fateful choice that touched off this string of events play out in a heartbreaking flashback. Let's unpack the climax of Peacock's adaptation of Andrea Mara's bestselling novel below.

At the end of the first episode, Detective Alcaras (Michael Peña) squinted at a board full of photos — including Marissa Irvine (Sarah Snook), her husband Peter Irvine (Jake Lacy), Jenny Kaminsky (Dakota Fanning) and her husband, Carrie Finch (Sophie Lillis), Marissa's business partner Colin (Jay Ellis) and Peter's siblings (Abby Elliott and Daniel Monks). He and his partner (Johnny Carr) discussed an unnamed woman character and an "inside job."

"You know, I honestly didn't see this coming. All these nice people, killing each other," Alcaras says. By the end of Episode 8, we've come full circle to this moment, and the show's revealed which "nice people" have been killed.

Let's recap the biggest moments in the All Her Fault finale below.

Who died at the end of All Her Fault?

The show's total bodycount is four, but three people died onscreen in Episode 8: First Colin, then Carrie Finch (aka Josephine Murphy)'s bookie dad, Rob Murphy (Erroll Shand) in a flashback, and finally, Peter Irvine.

Carrie Finch — aka Josephine Murphy — shot Colin

Carrie Finch (aka Josephine Murphy) shot Colin, who unwittingly first drew the kidnapper to Milo when her father visited him about a gambling debt, after she arrived at the Irvines' home to confront them with her father's gun. She pulled the trigger in a panic and, after Colin is clearly dead, says "I never wanted to hurt anyone."

It's at Colin's funeral, planned by his secret girlfriend Lia Irvine, that the final jaw-dropping events later unfold.

Peter Irvine killed Carrie Finch after the baby swap reveal

Carrie/Josephine tells Marissa, "you don't know what he's capable of" and tries to tell her the truth about the horrible thing Peter did: First swapping his dead baby with her son Noah when their cars collided coming home from the hospital, and later killing her father to cover it all up. Peter acts quickly to silence her, pretending there's a struggle over the gun and fatally shooting Carrie/Josephine.

Peter tries to convince Marissa that it was a struggle, but she knows what she saw. When pressed, Peter finally tells Marissa what happened, and though he tries to rationalize it, she's gotten the memo about what he — ultimately, they — did to Carrie/Josephine and her baby. "But he wasn't ours! He was hers," she cries in disbelief. "You stole her child!"

Insisting he knew nothing of the unfortunate car accident coincidence, the police accept his self-defense explanation for Carrie/Josephine's death (despite Detective Alcaras' skepticism).

Peter Irvine killed Carrie Finch's bookie dad and took Milo from the motel

In the aftermath of the violence in the Finch residence, Marissa gets her hands on Carrie/Josephine's phone, and hears the recording of what we then see play out. After ordering Milo to hide in the motel bathroom, her father Rob Murphy greeted Peter Irvine, who he greedily tried to collect ransom from. Rob Murphy clearly read Peter Irvine very, very wrong, and soon takes a fatal lamp blow to the head for it.

"I saved him. He's mine. He's my son," Peter says to Rob Murphy's body, and himself.

How did Peter Irvine die?

By way of a clever plan, Marissa Irvine leverages Peter Irvine's soy allergy — foreshadowed very early in the show — to cause his death via anaphylaxis.

As Peter makes a rapid heel turn toward all-out villainy, and loses his temper with Milo, Marissa confesses the entire mind-boggling story to a stunned Jenny, whose become her best friend. "Any scenario that involves Milo being taken from you isn't an option," Jenny says.

"So what's left?" Marissa asks, as her wheels start turning. At Colin's wake, Marissa kisses Colin, and he begins to fall ill. She's "accidentally" transmitted allergens a soy-soaked appetizer, but the only problem is, his allergy shot is somehow expired. "You always have an emergency kit," Peter stammers at Marissa, and a flashback shows her sneakily swapping the syringe in a transfer from the car to the closet, pocketing the good one.

Ultimately, both Lia Irvine (who saw Marissa go for the bad appetizer) and Detective Alcaras look the other way, largely because Peter Irvine was a horrible person. A final gray-area moment in the complicated morality of All Her Fault.

Jake Lacy believes Peter Irvine thought he was doing the right thing

"In that moment at the memorial, Peter's truth and the actual truth for the first time are just far enough apart for everyone else to go, 'That's not real,'" Lacy told NBC Insider of the scene where Peter's cruel streak alienates Lia and his brother Brian (who he shames for being in a wheelchair after an accident he caused, yet covered up for years).

And when it comes to Peter justifying his actions, "the ultimate deception is to himself," Lacy added. "I think Peter thinks that he's selfless and this kind of white knight championing the people around him, lifting them up. He really believes that, right to the end, which is the most unforgivable thing."

"The things that he's done in the past that are meant to be these revelations to the family and to the audience, and, for my money, those are more understandable in a certain light," Lacy continued. "But then his complete inability for accountability is the part that's really jarring. That he can just not receive anyone else's perspective on those acts, or the effect that they had on them, is the part that's so inhumane."

All eight episodes of All Her Fault are streaming on Peacock now.