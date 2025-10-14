How Do NBA Conferences & Divisions Work? Which Teams Are Where, Explained

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

As the NBA returns for the 2025-2026 season, let's take a look at how all 30 teams are organized.

It's time for the return of professional basketball and the long-awaited revival of the NBA on NBC, and for some budding fans, that means familiarizing yourself with the basic breakdown of the NBA itself.

How to Watch Watch NBA on NBC on NBC and streaming on Peacock.

The NBA is made up of 30 teams, competing from the fall well into the following spring for a shot at the NBA Playoffs, and the league championship. Those teams are broken up into conferences, which are further broken up into divisions. With literally hundreds of games unfolding over the next few months, many of them on NBC and Peacock, it's a lot to take in. It helps to have a certain sense of the structure.

RELATED: Peacock's NBA Mondays to Feature "On-the-Bench" Analysis

So, if you're wondering how the NBA's two conferences and six divisions work, let's take a closer look.

NBA Conferences and Divisions, explained

Karl-Anthony Towns, #32, of the New York Knicks in action during the game against the Dallas Mavericks at Madison Square Garden on March 25, 2025 in New York City. Photo: Sarah Stier/Getty Images

As we've already established, there are 30 teams in the modern National Basketball Association. Those teams are divided, roughly geographically, into two conferences, the Eastern Conference and the Western Conference. Each conference contains 15 teams, and every team in the league will spend more than half their season playing the other teams in their respective conference.

Each conference is then broken down into three divisions of five teams, again roughly geographically, similar to the NFL. Each team is guaranteed to play at least four games every season against the other squads in their division, and at the end of each season the team with the best record in each division is awarded a Division Title.

This organizational structure is based, in part, around ease of scheduling. Traveling across the country for a game, or going on a lengthy run of road games far away from home, is expensive, tiring, and logistically complex. So while every NBA team will play every other NBA team at least twice every season, teams will always play more games within their home region than away from their home region.

Then, of course, there are the playoffs.

RELATED: The Full 2025-2026 NBA on NBC Schedule

How Conferences and Divisions factor into the NBA Playoffs

While NBA divisions do award titles to the best team every season, they don't actually have a role to play in playoff selection and function more as a tool for ease of scheduling. For playoff status, you have to look at where each team sits in their conference standings.

The top six teams in each conference at the end of the regular season, based on winning percentage, get an automatic berth for the NBA Playoffs. The seventh, eighth, ninth, and tenth best teams in each conference then compete in the NBA Play-In Tournament to determine the remaining two slots for each conference, giving the playoffs a final field of 16 teams. These teams are then given seed numbers to determine matchups, a bracket is laid out, and each conference competes to find a champion before those conference champions meet in the NBA Finals.

Which teams are in each conference and division?

Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets drives the ball against Jalen Williams #8 of the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second quarter in Game Three of the Western Conference Second Round NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena on May 09, 2025 in Denver, Colorado Photo: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Want to find where your favorite team sits in the NBA organizational structure? Here's a handy guide:

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

Boston Celtics

Brooklyn Nets

New York Knicks

Philadelphia 76ers

Toronto Raptors

Central Division

Chicago Bulls

Cleveland Cavaliers

Detroit Pistons

Indiana Pacers

Milwaukee Bucks

Southeast Division

Atlanta Hawks

Charlotte Hornets

Miami Heat

Orlando Magic

Washington Wizards

Western Conference

Northwest Division

Denver Nuggets

Minnesota Timberwolves

Oklahoma City Thunder

Portland Trailblazers

Utah Jazz

Pacific Division

Golden State Warriors

Los Angeles Clippers

Los Angeles Lakers

Phoenix Suns

Sacramento Kings

Southwest Division

Dallas Mavericks

Houston Rockets

Memphis Grizzlies

New Orleans Pelicans

San Antonio Spurs

This season, NBC Sports is bringing tons of NBA games to fans across NBC and Peacock, including All-Star Weekend and the NBA Playoffs, with coverage on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday nights.