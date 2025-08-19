What to Know About AGT’s Live Quarterfinal Rounds (DETAILS)

With the Auditions over and the successful Acts narrowed down to the Top 44, the America's Got Talent Live Shows are upon us. Yes, the Quarterfinals are about to begin, and the Acts will test their mettle against one another in front of, not just the Judges, but all of America.

Just making it this far is a huge step for any group or performer, bringing them one step closer to the ultimate goal of winning the $1 million prize awarded to the champion of AGT. But the show gets bigger, better and more competitive every year, and since this is Season 20, an Act will really have to bring it in order to make it to the Finals. However, before that, they have to survive the Quarterfinals. Here's how it all works.

How the 2025 AGT Live Quarterfinals work

Each week on four consecutive Tuesdays, 11 Acts will perform in a Live two-hour competition. During and after the show, America will vote for their favorite Acts to continue on. The results of that voting will be revealed during a one-hour Live episode the night after the competition performances, with the top three performers with the highest votes moving on.

All episode start at 8 p.m. ET.

8/19 – Performances

8/20 – Results

8/26 – Performances

8/27 – Results

9/2 – Performances

9/3 – Results

9/9 – Performances

9/10 – Results

Additionally, each Judge has another Golden Buzzer to award which sends a worthy Act straight to the Finals and exempts them from voting!

Where do I vote for America's Got Talent Quarterfinals?

You can vote two ways: online or via mobile app. Go to NBC.com/AGTVote to register on your browser, or download either the AGT App or the NBC App to your phone. You will need to register with an email address, which will let you vote for your favorite Act up to 10 times.

Voting opens at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesdays, when the Live Show starts, and ends at 9 a.m. ET on Wednesday morning.

