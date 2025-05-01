How the Mint Julep Became a Kentucky Derby Tradition, Explained

Rory McIlroy on His 17-Year Masters Journey and Getting Congratulated by Elton John and Tiger Woods

Every year, on the first Saturday in May, tens of thousands of people gather to watch 20 of the fastest 3-year-old Thoroughbreds on the planet in a 1.25 mile race. This year, an estimated 150,000 people are anticipated to attend the 151st Kentucky Derby on May 3, 2025 — and plenty of them will be sipping on a certain type of drink that's become synonymous with the horse race.

The oldest continuously held sporting event in the United States will air on NBC and USA Network, and stream on Peacock. This year, decorated Olympic gymnast Simone Biles will deliver the “Riders Up” command in advance of the race, to be held at the historic Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky.

RELATED: Everything to Know About the 2025 Kentucky Derby: Date, Time, Location & More

While the horses and their jockeys take center stage as they compete for a $5 million prize pool, it wouldn’t be the Kentucky Derby without fancy outfits, oversized hats, and a Mint Julep in hand.

What is a Mint Julep?

Kentucky Derby fans show off a Mint Julep prior to the running of the 143rd Kentucky Derby on May 6, 2017 at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. Photo: Aaron Josefczyk/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Mint Julep is an alcoholic cocktail originating in the southern United States. Its modern incarnation features bourbon, sugar, water, crushed or shaved ice, and fresh mint.

An early version of the Mint Julep first appeared in the American South sometime during the 1700s, according to cocktail historian Dave Wondrich. Over the centuries, it has evolved from what the Reverend Harry Toulmin described in 1793 as “a tumbler of rum and water, well sweetened, with a slip of mint in it.” Today, it’s usually made with bourbon and is recognized as the official drink of the Kentucky Derby.

RELATED: The History of the Kentucky Derby, America's Longest Continuously Held Sporting Event

Mint Julep Recipe

Even now, the Mint Julep's preparation is the subject of some debate. Here's the recipe from Woodford Reserve, the presenting sponsor of the Kentucky Derby.

Ingredients

2 oz. Woodford Reserve Kentucky bourbon

1/2 oz. Simple Syrup

3 Fresh Mint Leaves

Crushed Ice

Method

Start by releasing the essential oils from three mint leaves by crushing or muddling the leaves inside the glass. Next, add half an ounce of simple syrup (a mixture of equal parts sugar and water), 2 ounces Woodford Reserve Kentucky bourbon, and crushed ice. Stir, garnish with more mint and ice, and enjoy.

A non-alcoholic version can be made using mint simple syrup (water, sugar, and mint leaves) and unsweetened tea.

Why is the Mint Julep a Kentucky Derby tradition?

Fans cheer as they watch race 1 prior to the running of the 148th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 07, 2022 in Louisville, Kentucky. Photo: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Juleps have been associated with horse races since at least the early 1800s. In fact, early horse race winners were sometimes awarded sterling silver Julep cups as trophies. By the 1920s and the onset of prohibition, the Mint Julep was woven into the fabric of the Derby, with attendees complaining that they wouldn’t get to sip their favorite drink during the race.

By 1939 (a few years after the end of prohibition), the connection between the Mint Julep and the Kentucky Derby had become official. In its early days, the drink had been prepared with gin, rum, or brandy, but by the 20th Century, those other spirits had given way to bourbon and the modern Mint Julep was born.

In recent years, more than 100,000 Mint Juleps are served over the course of the two-day Derby festivities. Beginning in 2015, Churchill Downs began offering ready-to-serve Mint Juleps using Old Forester bourbon as the official drink of the Kentucky Derby.

RELATED: Who Could Win the Kentucky Derby? The Latest Odds

If you’re attending the festivities, you can pick up a Mint Julep for about $20. Though attendees can also purchase more lavish Juleps at exorbitant price tags, the proceeds of which are donated to charities supporting aging horses. This year, only 151 charity Julep cups were produced. There are 51 cups of polished pewter available for $1,000 and 100 cups with 24k gold plating over sterling silver, available for $5,000. Both cups are adorned with lab-grown white and pink sapphires and the Kentucky Derby trophy.

Woodford Reserve Kentucky Derby 151 Bourbon. Photo: Woodford Reserve

Those watching from home can get Woodford's annual Derby bottle. This year's features the artwork of Cuban artist Humberto Lahera, known for his photorealistic paintings that blend classical techniques with contemporary influences. His painting, “Carrera Dinamica (which translates to "dynamic race"),” captures the energy of the Kentucky Derby with vivid colors, expressive brushstrokes, and fluid motion.

How can you watch the 2025 Kentucky Derby? The festivities begin with the Kentucky Oaks on May 2 at 1:00 p.m. ET, airing on USA Network. The 151st Kentucky Derby will air on USA Network the following day, May 3, at 12:00 p.m. ET. The broadcast changes to NBC beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET. Biles will give the "Riders Up" command during the leadup to the main race, scheduled for 6:57 p.m. ET. You can catch all of the fun on Peacock, NBCSports.com, and the NBC Sports app.

Gina Pace contributed to this report.