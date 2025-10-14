Nick Jonas Reveals the Lightning-in-a-Bottle Way the Jonas Brothers Became a Band

Their solo stuff is great, but a world with no Jonas Brothers as a band? We shudder to think! Yet that's what almost happened, Nick Jonas revealed on the latest episode of The Voice Season 28. While giving advice in his role as a Battle Advisor to Team Reba McEntire, he told the story of how the Jonas Brothers came to be. Besides being born, of course.

How to Watch Watch The Voice Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

For the Season 28 Battles, Artists got to choose their duet partners, a departure from the usual format of the show. Ryan Mitchell, recipient of the first-ever Carson Callback Card, was paired with Letters to Elise, a two-man group comprised of Elliott Hunt and Chris Lillis. Their song choice? Simple Minds' "Don't You (Forget About Me)."

Lillis explained how much this opportunity meant to him, calling their three-man Battle a "group of comeback stories." Lillis had previously auditioned for The Voice but failed to get any chair turns, which was extra disappointing because he and his then-fiancée had changed their wedding date to accommodate his Blind Audition. Now, he was back on stage while his now-wife and their two-week-old newborn were at home, so he really had to make it count.

"I got chills," said McEntire after she first heard the trio perform the song in three-part harmony. Added Jonas, "Fantastic work. I think this song really suits all your voices." But they still had to navigate being three guys sharing one stage...

Nick Jonas used his Jonas Brothers experience to help Ryan Mitchell and Letters to Elise on The Voice

Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas attend The Jonas Brothers Handprint Ceremony at Plant Hollywood on March 22, 2008 in New York City. Photo: Eugene Gologursky/WireImage

"It took some time for us to find our rhythm together as a group," Jonas told Letters to Elise and Mitchell when they asked for advice on navigating the stage as a trio. Nick was referring to the Jonas Brothers, the musical trio he's famously part of with real-life siblings Joe and Kevin. "I think, for you guys, thinking as a group performance will just elevate the whole thing."

How the Jonas Brothers first became a band is quite interesting. As Nick Jonas revealed on The Voice, "When I was initially signed as an artist, I was signed as a solo artist. And then my brothers and I wrote a song that the record label heard, and [they] wanted to sign all three of us." According to People, this song was 2005's "Please Be Mine," and while the resulting album didn't take off the way Columbia Records was hoping, they got signed to Hollywood Records two years later, which launched their career.

RELATED: How “Powerhouse” Trinity “Dumbfounded” The Voice Singing a 4-Person Song Alone

RELATED: Sofronio Vasquez Met Up with Michael Bublé & Paul Anka for an Exciting Reason

During a 2023 interview on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast, Nick's brother Joe Jonas revealed he burst into tears when he found out Nick landed a gig as a Coach on The Voice.

"It was at the most picturesque setting. It was at the Fleetwood Mac show at [Madison Square Garden], and as they're playing 'Landslide,' I found out that he was going to be a [Coach] on The Voice," Joe revealed, per Entertainment Weekly. "I was so jealous. I cried my eyes out to 'Landslide.' It was bittersweet, because I'm super happy for him, but I'm also bummed because I want that f---ing gig."

Tune in to see if we get any more JoBros lore on The Voice Season 28 Battles. New episodes air every Monday and Tuesday evening at 8/7c on NBC and stream next day on Peacock.