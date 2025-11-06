Kelly Clarkson Reflects on Her Rise to Fame on American Idol: "I Knew Nothing"

Two decades after her American Idol debut, Clarkson story remains one of the most inspiring in pop music.

Kelly Clarkson has long been hailed as a force of nature in the entertainment industry, seamlessly shifting between powerhouse vocals, down-to-earth humor, and an infectious magnetism that keeps her in the spotlight. But every star gets their start somewhere.

How to Watch Check your local listings for The Kelly Clarkson Show.

As host of The Kelly Clarkson Show since 2019, she's elevated the daytime television game with signature Kellyoke covers and heartwarming celebrity interviews. Clarkson is also gearing up for her return as a Coach on The Voice, where she'll join the Season 29 panel of O.G.s and once again mentor aspiring Artists in the same way she was once guided at the start of her own journey. Now a three-time Grammy winner and household name, Clarkson's not showing any signs of slowing down.

RELATED: Inside the 'American Idol' Audition That Launched Kelly Clarkson into Stardom

Clarkson's road to superstardom has always been rooted in her powerhouse talent and deep connection with audiences, and that connection has only grown with time.

Kelly Clarkson got her big break on American Idol

Kelly Clarkson performs on "American Idol" in Los Angeles, Ca. Tuesday, August 27, 2002. Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Before the "Breakaway" singer broke into the scene, Clarkson was a cocktail waitress from Texas with big dreams and a generational set of pipes. Everything changed for Clarkson in 2002 when she auditioned for the debut season of American Idol, stealing hearts nationwide with her show-stopping rendition of Etta James’ “At Last."

Clarkson soon became known for her dynamite sound and big notes, leading her to be crowned the show's first winner. From the moment Clarkson held that winning trophy, the world knew she was a star on the rise.

Kelly Clarkson soon became a chart-topper

After stealing hearts on American Idol, the masses wanted more, leading to her debut studio album, Thankful (2003), which introduced audiences to infectious hits like "Miss Independent" and her debut Idol-released single "A Moment Like This," which became a No. 1 hit.

While Clarkson was full steam ahead, she cemented her spot in pop music history forever with her sophomore studio release, Breakaway. It included chart-topping tracks like "Because of You," “Behind These Hazel Eyes," “Walk Away,” and the explosive single “Since U Been Gone."

Clarkson only continued to gain chart-topping momentum. Her 2009 album graced fans with the No. 1 hit “My Life Would Suck Without You,” before 2011's Stronger produced the No. 1 track “What Doesn’t Kill You (Stronger)." She has released ten studio albums throughout her prolific career, including 2023's Chemistry.

Kelly Clarkson continued to steal hearts on The Voice

Kelly Clarkson appears on The Voice, Season 23 Episode 16- The Finale Part 2. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Aside from releasing several dynamite music projects, in 2018, Clarkson joined the Coaches panel of The Voice, enjoying a bit of a full-circle moment as a performer who went from discovering her dreams on a singing competition to helping contestants achieve their own goals. And it's a gig that really strikes home for Clarkson, who grew up competing in singing competitions.

“I will say, the reason why I love joining The Voice is actually I used to do competitions,” Clarkson told Jimmy Fallon during a 2017 Tonight Show interview. “The only way I was going to make it to college, ‘cause we were really poor, was on a scholarship. And so I used to do all the like, you know, opera stuff in school. All the auditions are behind a big block; they can’t see you. Like the Blinds at The Voice.”

The star has since scored four victories as a Coach of The Voice, returning to the hit singing competition for Season 29's Battle of Champions, where she'll duke it out against fellow red chair titans Adam Levine, and John Legend for the honor of guiding an Artist to victory.

Kelly Clarkson is now an Emmy-winning daytime talk show host

Kelly Clarkson appears on The Kelly Clarkson Show Season 6 Episode 174. Photo: Weiss Eubanks/NBC

Nowadays, Clarkson is halfway towards EGOT status as a beloved talk show host, celebrating six seasons and counting of her hit NBC daytime series. She opened up about her surreal first audition with the American Idol alums during a 2019 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

"When I walked it, I tell you, I knew nothing," she told her guests Simon Cowell, Randy Jackson, and Paula Abdul while reflecting on her humble beginnings. "I had literally just moved back from L.A. My place had burned down, I was living in my car for three days here, and then finally was like, 'I gotta go home.' And somebody told me about the audition, and I literally walked in, and I had no idea what I was doing. I didn't know it was a TV show until the audition. I was in front of y'all."

Little did Clarkson know, she was in store for a multi-decade career jam-packed with excitement, and we can't wait to see what she does next. Check your local listings for The Kelly Clarkson Show.