This Dun Dun has an extra sting to it — Law & Order icon Captain Donald Cragen (Dann Florek) has passed away on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, and fans far and wide are raising a toast to the precinct legend.

Cragen's death leaves a cavern in the procedural universe he helped anchor as both a tenacious squad mate on the original Law & Order and the steadfast commanding officer at the helm of SVU. Cragen was more than just a dynamite investigator. He was one of Law & Order's original powerhouses. He was a father figure to fan favorites like Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Elliot Stabler (Chris Meloni). He was the firm, compassionate mentor to Detective Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish). For many early seasons of SVU, Cragen was the moral compass, the experienced mentor, the glue that held the squad together. Simply put, Cragen will be sorely missed.

Cragen's memorial service in SVU's Season 27 premiere ("In The Wind") marks not just the end of a beloved character but also served as a sentimental swan song to one of TV's most iconic faces.

Capt. Donald Cragen (Dann Florek) appears on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 27 Episode 1 "In The Wind". Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

How did Captain Donald Cragen die on Law & Order SVU? SVU's Season 27 premiere doesn't clarify Cragen's cause of death, but it had been a while since he'd connected with his former colleagues in retirement. Cragen's funeral served as a beacon for SVU guest stars, with many former precinct faces returning to honor their former commanding officer, such as B.D. Wong's Special Agent George Huang, former SVU Detective Brian Cassidy (Dean Winters), and, of course, Detective Elliot Stabler.

Captain Donald Cragen's final words on Law & Order: SVU

Capt. Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and A.D.A Dominick "Sonny" Carisi Jr. (Peter Scanavino) appears on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 27 Episode 1 "In The Wind". Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC via Getty Images

During the memorial service, Benson and the squad gathered to watch a video from one of Cragen's retirement speeches, offering SVU viewers a final glimpse of the Law & Order legend.

"It's been a long road. It hasn't always been pleasant, and it certainly hasn't always been easy," Cragen began. "I lived for my job, I don't think that surprises anybody, and I can't imagine my life any other way..."

Cragen concluded, "It has been a privilege to have been able to serve with you."

The entire SVU was emotional as they heard the bittersweet final message from their former Captain. "He was the best boss I ever had," Benson told her squad. "Everything that I know about being a Captain, I learned from him."

Cragen's retirement from the SVU was an unforgettable day

Captain Donald Cragen (Dann Florek) appears in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 15 Episode 11 "Amaro's One-Eighty". Photo: Michael Parmelee/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

The video from Cragen's retirement speech seen in the SVU Season 27 premiere echoes the message he shared with Benson and the squad in Season 15, Episode 11 ("Amaro's One-Eighty"), the episode in which Cragen decided to hang up his holster for good.

Cragen's retirement was much deserved. After decades of service to the NYPD and mentoring an elite squad of professionals he trusted to take over the reins, Cragen retired to spend more time with his loved ones, passing the baton of commanding officer to Benson. After informing the confused SVU detectives that his exit was "his call," Cragen revealed he had exciting travel plans with his girlfriend on the horizon.

"Eileen has two tickets for a six-month cruise, and I have enough accrued leave to take me through my mandatory retirement date," Cragen said. "If I stay, I might make less than if I leave."

The entire squad agreed Cragen had earned it. "I'm proud of my time here," Cragen continued. "And I'm honored and grateful to work with the finest unit of detectives I've ever known."

Later in the episode, Cragen shared a parting message for his successor, Benson: "Word of advice? I gave my whole life to the NYPD and I forgot to live my own... But people used to say this to me all of the time, and I never understood what they meant. But take care of yourself. You deserve it."

Cragen helped his SVU colleagues whenever they needed

Donald Cragen (Dann Florek) appears in Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 4 Episode 8. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Following Cragen's retirement from the squad, he maintained contact with his detectives, appearing in several episodes of Law & Order: SVU following his departure. Cragen returned for Season 16's "Perverted Justice" to help Benson with a 17-year-old cold case, and again in Season 23's milestone "The Five Hundredth Episode."

Florek also made several guest appearances as Cragen on Law & Order: Organized Crime. After Stabler confronted rumors about his late father's corrupt activity in the NYPD, he visited Cragen to get to the bottom of it, learning from the seasoned Cragen that his father was less than perfect during trying times. Stabler continued to rely on Cragen for clarity in Season 4 of Organized Crime, when Cragen returned to offer more sage advice to his former colleague.

SVU has honored the loss of an icon, but Cragen will never be forgotten. Watch Season 27 of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit on Thursdays at 9/8c on NBC and Peacock.