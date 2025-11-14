Wicked Cast Plays "Who's Most Likely to Steal from Set?" | Wicked: One Wonderful Night | NBC

The Broadway star confessed she pushed through the monumental audition despite feeling unwell.

Why Cynthia Erivo Was in Bed for Four Days After Her Wicked Audition

Cynthia Erivo wasn't going to let anything stand between her and the role of her dreams.

One of the biggest takeaways from NBC's Wicked: One Wonderful Night special was discovering that Erivo auditioned for her role as Elphaba while battling a wild fever. During the two-hour special on November 6 — now available to stream on Peacock — Erivo recalled the fateful Wicked audition that landed her the iconic role.

"Mine was sort of the chemistry read," she explained. "So I go for the audition and put everything out [there] and I'm there for three hours."

"And by the end of the audition I start running a 103 fever and go home — and I'm in bed for like four days," Erivo confessed.

Fortunately, the story has an obvious happy ending. Erivo got the part and the rest is history, but the way she described that fateful audition is almost poetic:

"Whatever I had left was in that room," Erivo said.

Cynthia Erivo appears on stage during Wicked: One Wonderful Night. Photo: Ralph Bavaro/NBC

Ariana Grande explains how her Wicked audition affected her Voice Coaching duties

Like Erivo, Ariana Grande considered being cast in Wicked a bucket-list accomplishment. And while she didn't suffer from a high-grade fever during her audition process, Grande worked through her fair share of complications, such as juggling her Wicked audition at the same time she was competing as a Coach on The Voice in Season 20.

During a December 2024 appearance on Actors on Actors, Grande revealed that she had actually asked the crew of The Voice to turn off the air conditioning while they filmed so that she would be better prepared for her audition.

"I was going from my vocal coach, to my acting coach, to doing The Voice Live Shows," Grande said while explaining that production keeps the Voice set relatively cold during filming days, something that could be a potential problem for her upcoming audition.

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande perform onstage during the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 2, 2025. Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

For a world-class singer, keeping your vocal chords — and body in general — warmed up is paramount. So Grande did what any aspiring Glinda would do: She asked for a favor.

"I remember I was so nervous about my voice being in good shape because my audition was the next day… I asked them to cut the air conditioning because it was so cold," Grande revealed. "I asked [The Voice production] to turn it off just because I had to sing opera the next day. It's very high, and I had to sing 'No One Mourns the Wicked.'"

Her simple request yielded major results. Just like her co-star, Grande landed the role of her dreams.