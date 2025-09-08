How 41-Year-Old Bills Kicker Matt Prater Went From Coaching Youth Football to Kicking Game Winner

One of the wildest stories in the NFL came in Week 1.

Matt Prater has been around the NFL for a long time — almost as long as some current players in the league have been alive. And it was that wealth of experience that had him hopping off a red eye and hitting the field to clinch one of the biggest comebacks in Buffalo Bills history in this week’s Sunday Night Football game on NBC against the Baltimore Ravens.

How to Watch Watch Sunday Night Football on NBC and streaming on Peacock.

The 41-year-old kicker, best known for lengthy stints with the Denver Broncos (back when Tim Tebow was playing quarterback), Detroit Lions and Arizona Cardinals, had most recently been helping coach his son’s youth football team before getting a last second call from the Bills to fly out and play, after their regular kicker was injured late in the week.

RELATED: The "Magic" Reason Bills QB Josh Allen & Hailee Steinfeld Had a "No-Phone" Wedding

So Prater flew out the weekend of the first game, got a day or so of practice in at the Bills’ Highmark Stadium, and remained on standby in case his services were needed during the primetime game on NBC and Peacock on Sunday night. Prater effectively walked off the field from coaching youth football, jumped on a plane, and was kicking warm-up kicks for the Bills all in less than 24 hours.

What looked like a Ravens blowout slowly turned into one of the biggest comebacks of the modern era, as the Bills and quarterback John Allen slowly cut the lead down — eventually setting the stage for Prater to kick the walk-off 32-yard field goal to complete a 41-40 comeback.

“I was not expecting this,” Prater said after the game via The Athletic. “I’m still on Cloud Nine.”

Matt Prater becomes oldest player ever for Buffalo Bills

Matt Prater, #15, of the Buffalo Bills kicks a field goal during the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Highmark Stadium on September 7, 2025 in Orchard Park, New York. Photo: Bryan Bennett/Getty Images

When Prater hit the field in against the Ravens, he not only helped wrap an epic comeback, he also set a surprising record for the franchise. Prater, at 41 years old, became the oldest player to ever play for the Buffalo Bills in a regular season game.

“The oldest guy in the world, ain’t he?” Bills offensive lineman Dion Dawkins joked after the game via The New York Post. “Shoot, I’m thankful for keeping you old [expletive] with the Bills, man. I’m thankful for him. I’m glad that somebody could come in on Thursday and help us big (because) every piece matters, he came in, understood the assignment, we got the job done.”

Prater has been a staple of the NFL for decades, recording 19 years (and counting) in the league. He’s been named to the NFL Pro Bowl roster twice (2013, 2016), and was named as a second-team All American in 2003 while playing college ball at UCF.

Catch epic NFL games all season long exclusively on NBC and Peacock for Sunday Night Football.