Here's How AGT Voting Works for Tonight's Semifinal Round

Your vote matters today more than ever in the week leading up to Season 20's Final.

America's Got Talent Season 20 is approaching the most critical part of the competition, the Live Semifinals, where Acts have one last chance to impress America with their unbelievable talents and secure a spot in the Finals.

The two-hour Live Semifinal episode takes place tonight, September 16, at 8/7c on NBC, but there's just as much pressure on viewers as the Acts themselves. After all, it's time for America to show up for the biggest vote of the season!

Here's how AGT voting works.

How does AGT Semifinal voting work?

First and foremost, fans need to register to vote with their email address via NBC.com/AGTVote or the official AGT or NBC App on their smartphone. Once registered, you'll be able to vote for your favorite Act up to 10 times.

Voting opens at 8 p.m. E.T. tonight — when the Semifinals begin — and ends at 7 a.m. E.T. on Wednesday morning, which gives viewers just 11 hours to cast their all-important votes.

Following America's Vote, the Top 5 will be revealed during the week's Live Results Show on Wednesday, September 17.

Howie Mandel, Mel B, Simon Cowell, and Sofia Vergara appear on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 15 “Quarter-Finals Results”. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Is there a Semifinal Golden Buzzer?

Yes, a brand new live Semifinal Golden Buzzer will be awarded to one Act that blows away expectations. That Act will automatically advance to next week's Finals, joining the four previous Quarterfinal Golden Buzzers, to make up the Top 10.

An update on Sofía Vergara

Longtime Judge Sofía Vergara made headlines over the weekend when she was unable to attend the 2025 Emmy Awards due to an allergic reaction in her right eye.

In a September 14 Instagram post, the former Modern Family star explained that she had to make a detour to the emergency room instead of attending the event — and had photos and videos to back it all up. Vergara's eye looked so swollen due to an allergic reaction that it was no surprise that she canceled her Emmys appearance.

Sofía Vergara attends the "Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford" live event at Allegiant Stadium on September 13, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Chris Unger/TKO Worldwide LLC

"Didn't make it to the Emmys but made it to the ER 🤣😩sorry I had to cancel! Craziest eye [allergy] right before getting in the car!🤣🤣," Vergara wrote in the caption.

Vergara also shared a hilarious video of herself using an emergency eye wash station at the hospital, which was objectively hilariou despite her situation.

AGT Season 20 fans have no reason to worry. There's been no indication that Vergara will miss any of the exciting Semifinal action this week alongside Howie Mandel — who missed last week's results show — Mel B, Simon Cowell, and Host Terry Crews.