Breaking Down How AGT 2025 Will Work with Its Brand New Golden Buzzer Twist

After nine rounds of Auditions, dozens of Acts, 10 Golden Buzzers and so much talent, America's Got Talent has finally revealed the Top 44 Acts moving forward to the Live Shows, when audience voting determines who keeps going and who goes home.

How to Watch Watch America's Got Talent Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

Every year on AGT is slightly different, from the number of Acts included in each round of the competition to the number of Golden Buzzers available to the Judges, so keep reading for all of the details on what Season 20 has in store.

One thing's for sure: this year's Judges — Mel B., Sofía Vergara, Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel — have their work cut out for them. The Quarterfinalist Acts this season include everyone from word-class singers to stunt performers facing down extreme danger to various dance teams. And with Host Terry Crews bringing in even more energy, it's sure to be a wild night every Tuesday and Wednesday. Read on for more.

How the 2025 AGT Live Quarterfinals work

During the nine Audition episodes, Acts moved forward by getting at least three Yes votes from the Judges, or earning one of the coveted Golden Buzzers. Each Judge had two, as did Crews. Now, the Golden Buzzer recipients and the best of the approved Acts have been narrowed down to the Top 44, making up the Quarterfinalists.

RELATED: Susan Boyle & Simon Cowell's Friendship Is So Tender: "Can I Give Ya a Cuddle?"

Each week on four consecutive Tuesdays, 11 Acts will perform in a Live two-hour competition. During and after the show, America will vote for their favorite Acts to continue on. The results of that voting will be revealed during a one-hour Live episode the night after the competition performances, with the top three vote-getters moving on.

Los Osos High School, Richard Goodall, The Park Drumline, Alan Silva,Billy & Emily England, Terry Crews, Sara James, and Avery Dixon appear on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 9A "AGT 20th Birthday Party". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

All episode start at 8 p.m. ET.

8/19 – Performances

8/20 – Results

8/26 – Performances

8/27 – Results

9/2 – Performances

9/3 – Results

9/9 – Performances

9/10 – Results

But wait, there's more! During the Quarterfinals, each Judge has another Golden Buzzer to award that sends a worthy Act straight to the Finals and exempts them from voting!

How the 2025 AGT Live Semifinals work

The top three most popular Acts from each week of the Quarterfinals go head to head as the 12 Semifinalists for one night of competition on Tuesday, September 16. During that episode, the brand-new Semifinal Golden Buzzer will be awarded, exempting one special Act from voting and sending them automatically to the Final.

The rest of the Acts will be subject to voting, and the results will be revealed the next night, Wednesday, September 17, dividing the Acts into 6 Finalists and 6 Acts headed home... but there's a twist. The Judges will pick one lucky Act to put up for an Instant Save round of voting to become the wildcard in the Finals!

The top 6 vote earners, the wildcard, plus the Semifinal Golden Buzzer winner and the 4 Quarterfinalist Golden Buzzer winners then become the 11 Finalists!

Terry Crews appears on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 1.

RELATED: Simon Lifts His Shirt Up for a Bonkers AGT Audition: “I Want You to Freeze My Nipples”

All about the 2025 AGT Finals and Live Finale

On Tuesday, September 23, the Finalist Acts show off their stuff one last time. No Golden Buzzers, no last-minute saves. Just talent versus talent to impress America. Voting opens at 6 p.m. ET. And on Wednesday, September 24, we find out who takes home the $1 million grand prize and the title of winner of America's Got Talent Season 20!