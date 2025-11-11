How a Fan Saved Cynthia Erivo's Wicked Premiere Hat: 'I Thought I Had Lost it Forever!'

A year ago, Cynthia Erivo attended the Wicked premiere in her hometown of London. As she did for much of the Wicked press tour, Erivo carried on a glamorous version of her character Elphaba's all-black wardrobe, complete with a delicate plumed back hat. It's the hat you see in the photo below, but by the time the evening was over, the hat was missing.

Well, it took a full year, but one thoughtful fan is finally returning that hat to Erivo, just in time for Wicked: For Good's moment in the spotlight.

RELATED: NBC's Wicked Special One Wonderful Night Has a Live Album (DETAILS)

How Cynthia Erivo found her lost hat

Cynthia Erivo attends the Wicked: Part One European Premiere at The Royal Festival Hall on November 18, 2024 in London, England. Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage

Earlier this month, a fan named Clara posted a video to her TikTok account revealing that she'd approached Erivo on the street and revealed that, for the past year, she's been holding on to the black hat from Wicked's London premiere. Erivo, as you can see in the video, is immediately shocked and overjoyed, and her team steps in to get Clara's information so a return can be arranged.

“May I have it back, please? I thought I had lost it forever,” Erivo said. “Oh my goodness, you're a lifesaver.”

In a video posted the day after she met Erivo, Clara filled in the backstory of the missing black hat. She attended the London premiere of Wicked, visiting from Paris, last fall, and while moving through the theater after the movie, spotted the hat. She didn't know who it belonged to, but she also didn't want theater staff to toss it away, so she kept it. It was only later, while discussing her find with friends, that Clara realized she had Erivo's hat.

But of course, fans don't have movie star contact info, so the hat simply sat in Clara's home for almost an entire calendar year, until the Wicked: For Good press tour offered her another chance to track Erivo down.

“I kept the hat for a year and I just wanted to tell her myself and I didn't know how to get a hold of her,” Clara explained. “She’s getting the hat back today. I put it in this lovely bag and I'm giving it back.”

Will the internet-famous hat make a second appearance on the Wicked: For Good promotional circuit? We still have time to find out!

RELATED: Changes the Wicked Movie Made From the Original Musical, Explained

Wicked: For Good is in theaters November 21. Get tickets now.