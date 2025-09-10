Hoda Kotb Opens Up About Emotional Reunion with TODAY's Sheinelle Jones

Sheinelle Jones during TODAY on August 16, 2024; Hoda Kotb during Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen Season 22, Episode 93 on June 5, 2025 in New York City.

Fans are buzzing over Hoda Kotb's September 9 visit to TODAY, but it's her sweet words about Sheinelle Jones that have hit everyone in the feels.

The TODAY reunion, featuring Kotb, Jenna Bush Hager, Savannah Guthrie, Craig Melvin, Carson Daly, and Al Roker, was a magical moment in its own right — who doesn't love seeing Kotb on TV in the mornings?! — but Kotb speaking about Jones to her former colleagues may have been the most memorable part of it all.

"I just said this to Sheinelle, she's changing lives just by being exactly who she is," Kotb said.

On May 23, Jones lost her husband, Uche Ojeh, after a courageous battle with brain cancer. She recently made her return to TODAY after an extended absence, sitting down for a discussion with Guthrie. During the interview, Jones said what she's going through is "a beautiful nightmare."

Kotb remembered what she told Jones when they reunited.

"Three of my friends called immediately after [Guthrie and Jones] were talking and said they felt forever changed after listening to that conversation," Kotb recalled. "So I was saying, you don't have to make any effort. Just be. And you're doing what you're doing."

"So anyway, I love you," Kotb added. "That was amazing."

Jenna Bush Hager invites Hoda Kotb back to TODAY

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on TODAY, Thursday, March 7, 2024. Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBC

During her September 9 visit, Kotb updated her former colleagues and fans on her life these days. She's traded in her TODAY-era wakeup time of 3:30 a.m. for a much more manageable 5:30 a.m. — and she's hard at work building her recently-launched wellness brand, Joy 101.

"My new business is doing its thing, I got a new book… I don't know, it's just a different life. But it's funny how easily you can find yourself starting something new," Kotb explained. "I miss you guys like crazy. I miss everybody. Being here made my heart hurt a little bit."

"Well, you can always come back," Hager said, who's still looking for a permanent co-host on TODAY with Jenna & Friends after Kotb departed in January.

"Jenna's still searching for friends," Guthrie added.

