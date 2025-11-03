Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

Hoda Kotb says ‘the best part of my life started at 50’: Full interview

Hoda Kotb says ‘the best part of my life started at 50’: Full interview

Find out all the details about Hoda Kotb's upcoming hosting job on NBC .

Hoda Kotb Is Returning to NBC for One Day and the Reason Is So Exciting

Hoda Kotb's last official day as a full-time staffer on TODAY may have been back in January, but she'll be back on NBC soon for a very special one-day gig.

Thankfully, fans haven't had to go too long without a dose of Kotb, as she's been stopping by TODAY to provide updates on her business ventures and life with her two young daughters. And now, she'll be picking up co-hosting duties again, alongside some of her former colleagues.

Read on to find out more!

RELATED: What Has Hoda Kotb Been Up to Since Leaving TODAY? (November 2025)

Why will Hoda Kotb be back on NBC this November? Kotb — along with her former TODAY co-anchors Savannah Guthrie and Al Roker — is returning to host this year's Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. You can watch the festivities unfold on NBC and Peacock, which will broadcast the parade on Thursday, November 27 starting at 8:30 a.m. in all time zones. An encore telecast will air at 2 p.m. ET/PT.

There will be plenty of other reasons to tune into the parade this year, including the daytime debut of EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and REI AMI, the singing voices of HUNTR/X from Netflix’s KPop Demon Hunters, along with performances of hits from the Broadway musicals Buena Vista Social Club, Just in Time, and Ragtime.

RELATED: Everything to Know About the 2025 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade



There will also be musical and dance performances by Drew Baldridge, Matteo Bocelli, Colbie Caillat, Ciara, Gavin DeGraw, Meg Donnelly, Mr. Fantasy, Foreigner, Debbie Gibson, Mickey Guyton, Christopher Jackson, Jewel, Lil Jon, Kool & the Gang, Darlene Love, Roman Mejia, Taylor Momsen, Tiler Peck, the Radio City Rockettes, Busta Rhymes, Calum Scott, Shaggy, Lauren Spencer Smith, Luísa Sonza and Teyana Taylor. And don't miss appearances by Nikki DeLoach, U.S. Olympian Ilia Malinin, Kristoffer Polaha, U.S Paralympian Jack Wallace, and special correspondent Sean Evans.

Hoda Kotb, Award-Winning Journalist & Best-Selling Author speaks on stage during 2025 Pennsylvania Conference For Women at Pennsylvania Convention Center on September 25, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Photo: Marla Aufmuth/Getty Images for Pennsylvania Conference for Women

What else has Hoda Kotb been up? In addition to taking on a co-hosting role for the 2025 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Kotb's been keeping plenty busy in other ways since retiring from TODAY. Besides spending lots of time with her daughters, Hope and Haley, Kotb also launched Joy 101, a wellness brand with an interactive app. And her latest book, the memoir Jump and Find Joy: Embracing Change in Every Season of Life, was released in September.

RELATED: All of the Holiday Specials Airing on NBC in 2025: The Official Lineup and Schedule

To catch Kotb back in action alongside some of her former TODAY co-workers, catch her co-hosting the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, November 27 starting at 8:30 a.m. in all time zones on NBC and Peacock. An encore telecast will air at 2 p.m. ET/PT.