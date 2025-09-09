The TODAY alum's morning alarm time is a little different these days.

Hoda Kotb's Life Now Features This Major Morning Change: "I Now Wake Up at..."

On September 9, Hoda Kotb stopped by TODAY and gave an update on what she's been up to since leaving the show.

Seated alongside Jenna Bush Hager, Savannah Guthrie, Craig Melvin, Carson Daly, and Al Roker, the 61-year-old mother of two couldn't stop smiling as the gang picked up right where they left off. With Hager's hand on her knee, Kotb relished in the moment, asking everybody what they'd been up to. But Guthrie was quick to remind the star that the day was not about them; it was about her.

"How are you? We want to know how you are," Guthrie interjected.

"Everything's great," Kotb said. "My kids [daughters Haley and Hope] are in third grade and first grade. I now wake up at 5:30. I feel really good."

Kotb's normal wakeup routine when she was co-anchoring TODAY involved her getting up at 3:30 in the morning. So waking up a full two hours later has to be the best feeling in the world — and it still gives her plenty of time to get her two daughters, Haley and Hope, ready for school.

"My new business is doing its thing, I got a new book… I don't know, it's just a different life. But it's funny how easily you can find yourself starting something new," Kotb revealed.

Being back in the TODAY studio alongside her former colleagues hit the star in all the feels.

"I miss you guys like crazy," she admitted. "I miss everybody. Being here made my heart hurt a little bit."

"Well, you can always come back," deadpanned Hager, letting the camera linger on her hopeful stare.

"Jenna's still searching for friends," Guthrie quipped, referring to Hager's still-ongoing search for a permanent co-host during the fourth hour of TODAY.

Hoda Kotb updates fans on her two daughters, Haley and Hope

Hoda during the Today Show on Wednesday, April 3, 2024. Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBC

"They love school," Kotb said. "We have our new puppy, so our life has started this rhythm where I walk the girls to school, and then I walk to my office. I'm kinda building something — building a business is hard. I had no idea [about] all the stuff, but it's been so fun."

After her TODAY departure, Kotb launched Joy 101, a wellness app designed with Kotb's spirit at the forefront.

