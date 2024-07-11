During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live! After Party, a fan revealed to Kotb that they "ship" her with Costner.

Fans Shock Hoda Kotb with Suggestion She Should Date Kevin Costner — But Would She?

Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie's recent appearance on Andy Cohen's Watch What Happens Live! After Party could live forever as one of the most eye-opening and fun guest spots based on entertainment value alone.

The two TODAY mainstays were only on the show for a few minutes, but in that short time, Kotb almost spilled the beans on a major surprise Celine Dion performance, and Guthrie told an unforgettable story about what happens at NBC holiday parties. But nothing compares to what is currently the news du jour: one fan who called into the show put Kotb on the spot about a potential relationship with Kevin Costner!

Apparently, the internet has been buzzing over the chemistry spotted between Kotb and Costner when the Yellowstone star stopped by the TODAY set in June. The fan straight-up asked Kotb if she was interested!

"Wait, what?" Kotb said.

"The viewers want the two of you to be together," Cohen explained. Stunned does not begin to explain the look on Kotb's face as she tried to process this information.

For the record, Kotb did eventually relent, saying, "Well, if the viewers want it!"

"Give the people what they want," offered Guthrie.

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager talk "shipping" her with Kevin Costner

Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager discussed the awkward moment from Watch What Happens Live! After Party during the July 10 episode of TODAY, complete with clips from Kotb's appearance on Cohen's show.

Bravo to Kotb and Hager for expertly talking each other through the definition of "shipping," which is Gen-Z-speak for wishing that two people should be together romantically. Even the TODAY crew hilariously attempted to explain the concept from off-camera.

The fun didn't end there. TODAY producers provided some very (not-so) incriminating evidence showing Kotb "flirting" with Costner during his June appearance. It was exactly the kind of lighthearted entertainment that always follows Kotb and Hager whenever they sit down at the TODAY desk together.

(Trust us, there's a back-and-forth between the women involving Costner, creamed corn, and what turns Kotb on, that will have you in tears. It starts at the 2:48 mark!)

Ultimately, Kotb handled her unexpected "shipping" with grace and a lot of laughter. Will we see her and Costner arm in arm on the Hollywood red carpet one day? Who knows, but that won't stop fans from wishing!

Is Hoda Kotb single? It's only natural that devoted TODAY fans are wishing romance upon Kotb, who has been single since breaking up with her ex-fiancé, Joel Schiffman, in 2022. However, the two remain devoted friends and co-parents to daughters Haley, 7, and Hope, 4.

"Joel and I have had a lot of prayerful and really meaningful conversations over the holidays, and we decided that we're better as friends and parents than we are as an engaged couple," Kotb explained on TODAY in January 2022. "So we decided that we are going to start this new year and begin it kind of on our new path as loving parents to our adorable, delightful children, and as friends."

She continued, "He's a great guy, and he's a very kind and loving person, and I feel privileged to have spent eight years with him. We are both good, and we are both going on our way and our path, and we'll be good parents to those two lovely kids."