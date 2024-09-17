Hoda Kotb Celebrates a Year with Savannah Guthrie as First Female Co-Hosts of TODAY

When you've been best friends and TODAY co-anchors for years, the check-in can be delightfully quick.

Why Savannah Guthrie's Family Visited Hoda Kotb's New House for Less Than 30 Minutes

While hosting a soiree can be time consuming for some, in Hoda Kotb's household, a quick pop-in from a best friend is just as fulfilling as a multi-hour party.

Savannah Guthrie recently made a whirlwind visit to Kotb's new home with her family, and the get-together was delightfully brief. Kotb, who has shared a long-standing friendship and close professional relationship with Guthrie on TODAY, recently moved in August. Kotb's fresh start has been a topic on TODAY, where she has been candid about relocating from her New York City apartment to a larger home with her two daughters, Haley Joy and Hope Catherine. Guthrie was thrilled to visit Kotb's new house to check out her new digs. And their meet-up was short and sweet, a testament to Guthrie knowing Kotb well.

Savannah Guthrie had a brief but beautiful visit to Hoda Kotb's new home

Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb go on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen Episode 21112. Photo: Charles Sykes/Bravo

Guthrie visited Kotb's new home on September 15 for a serene Sunday catch-up with the family, and the co-anchors managed to have a blast within 30 minutes of their arrival. Kotb chatted with Jenna Bush-Hager about the delightful pop-in on the September 16 hour of Jenna & Hoda, where she revealed that her daughters Haley and Hope were thrilled to host their mother's beloved co-anchor.

As Guthrie made her way to the Kotb residence with her husband, Michael Feldman, and their children, Vale and Charley, Kotb's daughters started preparing snacks for their guests.

"Hope started putting in carrots and blueberries in random bowls and was just going to leave them out," Hoda explained. "And Haley was like, 'No! That's not right.'"

"I would say entertaining is something you're new to," Hager later told Kotb.

"I have to say, Savannah understands, and she was like, 'We're coming and going,'" Kotb told Hager. "They came in, they ate some cupcakes, they walked around, and the kids were on the swings for 10 minutes."

Savannah Gutrhie and Hoda Kotb on TODAY on Monday, June 10, 2024. Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBC

After some snacks and playtime, Guthrie collected her family to head out, allowing Kotb more time to settle into her new surroundings.

"I mean, I was there for about three minutes," Jenna teased, speaking of her own visit to Kotb's new abode. "So 30 is, like, she might as well have spent the weekend."

Kotb and Guthrie made the most of their time together, a meaningful visit as Kotb celebrates a new chapter of life.

