Hoda Kotb Just Shared an Exciting Family Update: "Meet Our Newest Addition"...

The former TODAY co-anchor has a new puppy named Waffles — and her daughters are already in love.

Hoda Kotb's family just got the cutest new member.

The former TODAY co-anchor has a new puppy that her daughters are already obsessed with. In a July 12 Instagram post, Kotb — and her Joy 101 app — shared a carousel introducing the world to Waffles, the most recent addition to Kotb's family.

"The newest addition to the Joy 101 crew. Meet Waffles. 💛," reads the caption. And on Kotb's own Instagram, she wrote, "It’s official! Meet our newest addition— WAFFLES!"

So, what kind of dog did Hoda Kotb get? Waffles is a Cavapoo, a crossbreed of a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel and a Poodle, which, unsurprisingly, makes for an unbelievably cute dog.

From the looks of the family videos and photos Kotb included in the carousel, Waffles is fitting in just fine, already spending plenty of quality time with Kotb's two daughters, Haley Joy and Hope Catherine.

Since leaving TODAY on January 10, Kotb has been living her best life, spending more time with her two kids, and relishing the little moments of each day, like dropping them off at school.

In a January interview with TODAY.com, Kotb explained how much she's looking forward to spending more time with Haley and Hope.

"I'm going to let them find the voice inside them," she explained. "I'm going to let them take more trips and stay up a little later because part of the reason I put them to bed at that hour is because I've got to go to bed. I'm like, 'Goodnight! Everyone's going to bed.' They're like, 'It's 6:30!' I'm like, 'Yeah, lights out!'"

She continued, "I'm going to let them fall and not get in the way and not try to scoop them up so quickly, like I usually do. I'm just going to let us be a family with a normal rhythm of life. See what we become."

Hoda Kotb and Waffles make cameos during TODAY with Jenna & Friends

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on TODAY, Thursday, March 7, 2024. Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBC

Kotb's puppy is well on its way to becoming a bona fide star. During the July 14 episode of TODAY with Jenna & Friends, Kotb stopped by (virtually) and introduced the world to Waffles.

"I am so in love with this dog," Kotb confessed during the video chat with Jenna Bush Hager and guest co-host Ciara.