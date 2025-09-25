Hoda Kotb says ‘the best part of my life started at 50’: Full interview

The moment brought the former TODAY star even closer to her two daughters.

The Unexpected Way Hoda Kotb's 8-Year-Old Daughter Found Out She Had Breast Cancer

Hoda Kotb just peeled back the curtain on her life away from TODAY during her September 23 appearance on Jenna Bush Hager's podcast.

The former co-anchor was diagnosed with cancer in 2007, but after undergoing a mastectomy, she remains cancer-free to this day. While chatting with Hager, she revealed the unexpected way her daughter Haley discovered that her mom once had the disease.

As it turns out, the 8-year-old discovered this information while reading Kotb's latest book, Jump and Find Joy: Embracing Change in Every Season of Life, which was just released on September 23.

"I saw Haley reading my book, and there's probably a lot of stuff in there that she doesn't know," Kotb explained on Hager's Open Book podcast. "She's like, 'You had breast cancer?!' I'm like, 'Oh my God! Oh geez!'"

The star said that after Haley's shock subsided, Kotb realized she shouldn't shy away from these kinds of conversations with her daughters, Haley and 6-year-old Hope, moving forward.

Hoda Kotb and daughter Haley Joy on TODAY, Monday, October 21, 2019. Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

"The fact is, I think we're knowing each other as people, humans," Kotb told Hager. "Not just [as] mom or kid."

Kotb revealed to her former TODAY with Jenna & Friends co-host that she has been looking for a more "profound connection" with her kids lately, and Haley's finding out about her cancer diagnosis proved to be the catalyst she had been searching for.

"To realize that you can sit and have a real conversation with your child and to sit and soak that in — and I feel like it did make space in me. Because it's like anything when you're crowded and you're carving out small spaces for your kids or for yourself, even tiny little pockets," she continued. "I keep reminding myself, take it small. Get all the conversations. Know your kids."

Hoda Kotb speaks about reuniting with Sheinelle Jones

Sheinelle Jones during TODAY on August 16, 2024; Hoda Kotb during Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen Season 22, Episode 93 on June 5, 2025 in New York City. Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBC; Charles Sykes/Bravo

During Kotb's September 9 visit to TODAY, she revealed what she told Sheinelle Jones, who recently returned to the show after a nearly nine month absence in the wake of her husband's death.

"I just said this to Sheinelle, she's changing lives just by being exactly who she is," Kotb said.

Jones' husband, Uche Ojeh, passed away on May 23 after a long battle with brain cancer.

After Jones made her return to TODAY with a sit-down interview with Savannah Guthrie explaining her devastating journey for viewers, Kotb explained that she fielded calls from friends who were profoundly affected by her story.

"Three of my friends called immediately after [Guthrie and Jones] were talking and said they felt forever changed after listening to that conversation," Kotb recalled. "So I was saying, you don't have to make any effort. Just be. And you're doing what you're doing."