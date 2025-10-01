Herrmann & Mouch Will Butt Heads This Season on Chicago Fire: "Cranky, Grumpy Types"

Christian Stolte just laid out the blueprint for what fans can expect in Chicago Fire this season, and it sure sounds like his character of Randy "Mouch" McHolland is on a collision course with Christopher Herrmann (David Eigenberg).

During an interview with NBC Insider, Stotle previewed Season 14 of Chicago Fire and spoke openly about Mouch's ascension to lieutenant of Firehouse 51 — a promotion made possible by Hermann pulling himself out of contention for the role.

"Coming immediately off of that, he is… disoriented, because this is what he wanted, but never imagined it would come at this weird cost. At this strange sacrifice from Herrmann," Stolte explained. "So, it's interesting to play with because he's on uncertain terrain which is kind of a disadvantage because you wanna come into starting your career as an officer with stability and certainty, but there is some unresolved Herrmann-related stuff that has to be addressed and it gets a little more complicated."

Stolte calling what Hermann did in the Season 13 finale a "strange sacrifice" speaks volumes — it's clear to viewers that fireworks may be in the future between the two iconic One Chicago characters!

Randy "Mouch" McHolland (Christian Stolte) appears on Chicago Fire Season 13 Episode 9 "A Favor"; Christopher Hermann (David Eigenberg) appears on Chicago Fire Season 5 Episode 7 "Lift Each Other". Photo: Peter Gordon/NBC; Matt Dinerstein/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal

"It gets a little more… a little thornier, a little more friction — and it's great because there are a thousand layers between Herrmann and me," Stolte continued. "There are so many little connections between the two of us that you never know which way it's gonna go."

According to the star, the characters are both "cranky, grumpy types" and eventually, Mouch will have to fully understand exactly why Herrmann did what he did at the end of last season. There has to be a reason… right?

"There are similarities between the characters. They both can be kinda cranky, grumpy types, but I tend to go the other way with how he is going. So, if he's getting cranky, I'm just gonna sit back and enjoy it because it's usually a pretty good show, and [it] sort of takes some entertainment out of his surliness," Stolte told NBC Insider. "But this time, there's too much at stake, and the position he has put himself in in order to help me, is something that is sorta churning in me. Like, what did I do by saying yes to this? What have I done to this guy? And that's what we sort of get to watch in the first few episodes of the season. We get to watch how that gets resolved."

The cast of Chicago Fire appears on Season 14 Episode 1 "Kicking Down Doors" Photo: Peter Gordon/NBC

Will Chicago Fire fans bear witness to a showdown between two of Firehouse 51's finest? There's only one way to find out.

